India's Fuel Prices Surge Amid Ongoing Strait of Hormuz Closure

India's state-owned energy majors have raised fuel prices at the pump for the fourth time in a month, with diesel fuel prices increasing by 8.6% and gasoline prices by 7.8% since the start of the month. The price hikes are a result of the continued effect of the Strait of Hormuz closure on oil and fuel flows.

India 's state-owned energy majors have raised fuel prices at the pump for the fourth time in a month, with diesel fuel prices increasing by 8.6% and gasoline prices by 7.8% since the start of the month.

The price hikes are a result of the continued effect of the Strait of Hormuz closure on oil and fuel flows, which has seen India's oil import bill soar. The country's oil import bill for March stood at $12.1 billion, rising to $18.6 billion in April, a 53% monthly jump. The government has called for fuel conservation, including working from home, carpooling, and using public transport instead of personal vehicles.

The measures are urgently needed as international oil prices surge, affecting refiners' bottom lines. India is the world's third-largest crude importer, and its wholesale inflation has jumped to 8.3% in April from 3.88% in March. The country's oil and fuel import bill is likely to rise further this month as benchmarks creep higher. The ongoing water crisis in Kazakhstan is also affecting the country's mining boom, with the government facing a growing water shortage in the region.

The crisis is expected to have a significant impact on the country's mining industry, which is a major contributor to the country's economy





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India Fuel Prices Strait Of Hormuz Oil Import Bill Kazakhstan Mining Boom Water Crisis

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