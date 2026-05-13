India's Power Sector Set to Surge Amid Coal, Solar, Wind Investments

India's power sector is poised to grow significantly in the medium term as investments in thermal and renewable power generation surge, fueled by growing demand from electrification, data centers, cooling demand, and manufacturing.

India 's power sector is set to grow by 5-6% each year in the medium term as investments in both thermal and renewable power generation are projected to surge amid growing demand from electrification, data centers , cooling demand , and manufacturing, according to Citi .

India is currently seeing its first-ever multi-vector capital expenditure upcycle with investments in solar, wind, coal, and grids all rising, according to a report by Citi Research cited by Indian media.

"India's first-ever multi-vector capex upcycle - straddling thermal, renewables, transmission, and grid storage - continues to chug along," the report read





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India Power Sector Investments Thermal Power Generation Renewable Power Generation Growth Demand Electrification Data Centers Cooling Demand Manufacturing Citi Solar Power Capacity Expansion Wind Power Generating Assets Natural Gas Crisis Coal-Fired Power Plants Central Electricity Authority

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