India’s SEBI Urges Immediate Cybersecurity Review Amid AI-Driven Threat Concerns

India’s Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued an urgent advisory to equities market participants, urging them to strengthen their cybersecurity defenses against AI-driven threats like Anthropic’s Mythos. The regulator has established a task force to assess risks and mandated best practices for securing financial systems.

India’s Securities and Exchange Board of India ( SEBI ) has issued an urgent advisory to all participants in the nation’s equities markets, urging them to immediately review and strengthen their information security systems.

The move comes in response to the emergence of advanced AI-driven vulnerability identification tools, such as Anthropic’s Mythos, which regulators fear could be exploited by malicious actors to launch large-scale cyberattacks. SEBI, which serves as India’s equivalent to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), highlighted the rapid evolution of these technologies as a significant new risk.

These tools can identify and exploit vulnerabilities at an unprecedented speed and scale, posing threats to data confidentiality, application integrity, and the reliability of financial systems. In response, SEBI has established a dedicated task force to assess the risks posed by AI models like Mythos. The task force will share threat intelligence, report security incidents, and conduct a comprehensive review of cybersecurity measures among third-party software vendors that support regulated entities.

The advisory also includes a set of best practices for enhancing cybersecurity, such as ensuring systems are up to date with the latest patches, conducting regular vulnerability audits, securing APIs, maintaining a robust Security Operations Center (SOC), and adopting zero-trust networking principles. Additionally, SEBI has directed IT committees within regulated entities to develop guidelines for mitigating AI-driven threats and to integrate AI tools into their cybersecurity strategies.

The advisory applies to a wide range of market participants, including venture capitalists, merchant bankers, mutual funds, stock exchanges, and even niche service providers like Know Your Customer (KYC) agencies. This proactive stance by SEBI reflects a growing global concern about the cybersecurity risks posed by advanced AI tools. Similar actions have been taken by regulators in other countries, such as the U.S. Treasury’s emergency meeting with banks and Singapore’s recent regulatory discussions.

Australia and Hong Kong have also issued guidance on developing AI strategies that address emerging threats. India’s approach is notable for its immediacy and specificity, as it not only raises awareness of the threat but also mandates concrete actions to prevent potential breaches.

Meanwhile, other developments in the tech world include OpenAI’s ambitious plans to invest $50 billion in compute infrastructure this year, as well as innovations like TeamViewer ONE, which aims to transform IT operations through AI-driven automation. ServiceNow has also introduced a new AI control tower to enhance operational efficiency, while Bun, a JavaScript runtime, has released a Rust porting guide, though the project is still considered experimental





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