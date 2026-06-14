India Wins T20 World Cup Opener Against Pakistan

India opened their T20 World Cup campaign with a 64-run win over arch rivals Pakistan in Group One. Smriti Mandhana hit 68 and Deepti Sharma took 5-10 to set up the win.

India won by 64 runs Smriti Mandhana hit 68 and Deepti Sharma took 5-10 as India opened their T20 World Cup with a 64-run win over arch rivals Pakistan in Group One.

Opener Mandhana was dropped twice in an innings where she blazed nine fours and two sixes to set up an India score of 170-6. Pakistan started their reply well, reaching 52-1 at the end of the powerplay, but all-rounder Deepti Sharma took India's first two wickets then returned to dismiss the final three batters as the ODI world champions bowled out their opponents for 106.

Fatima Sana's side lost their final seven wickets for 31 runs and were bowled out with three overs to spare, with leg-spinner Sree Charani also taking 3-21. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur chose to bat having won the toss, but saw her side reduced to 18-2 inside four overs as Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues were caught for six and one respectively.

Mandhana dug her side out of trouble, but was dropped on 27 at mid-off with India on 44-2 and on 55 with her side approaching their hundred. The 29-year-old built a 91-run partnership with Harmanpreet before finally being caught by Pakistan captain Fatima Sana at long-on. Pakistan stalled India's efforts for a number of overs, but Deepti and Richa Ghosh hit 38 off the last 12 balls to set a total that Pakistan could not challenge.

, in setting a marker in Group One, while Pakistan already face an uphill battle to qualify from a pool that also features South Africa. India's win was their first in the tournament, and they will look to build on this momentum as they face Bangladesh in their next match. Pakistan, on the other hand, will need to regroup and come up with a better strategy to take on the strong teams in their group.

The T20 World Cup is expected to be a closely contested tournament, and both India and Pakistan will be looking to make a deep run in the competition. The win for India was a much-needed one, and it sets them up nicely for the rest of the tournament. They will be looking to carry this momentum into their next match and make a strong push for the semi-finals.

The match was a closely contested one, with both teams giving it their all. In the end, India's batting and bowling proved to be too much for Pakistan, and they emerged victorious. The win for India is a testament to their hard work and dedication to the sport. They will be looking to continue this form in their next match and make a strong push for the semi-finals





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