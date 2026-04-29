Indian Billionaire's Son Offers to Rescue Escobar's Hippos from Colombian Cull

Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, has proposed relocating 80 invasive hippos in Colombia to his Vantara animal center in India, sparking a debate on animal welfare versus environmental conservation.

An Indian billionaire's son has stepped in to offer a lifeline to the invasive hippos of Colombia , descendants of those once owned by the infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar .

Anant Ambani, the son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, has proposed relocating the 80 hippos to his Vantara animal rescue and conservation center in Gujarat, India, rather than allowing them to be culled by Colombian authorities. The hippos, which are native to Africa but were introduced to Colombia in the 1980s by Escobar, have multiplied rapidly and now pose ecological and safety risks, including attacks on local fishermen.

Vantara, which describes itself as one of the world's largest wildlife rescue centers, already houses hundreds of elephants, tigers, lions, leopards, and crocodiles. However, experts have raised concerns about the facility's capacity to handle such a large number of animals, especially given the extreme heat in Gujarat, where temperatures often exceed 40°C. Ambani's proposal includes a veterinary-led capture and transport plan, as well as the creation of a specialized habitat for the hippos.

He emphasized that the animals should not be punished for circumstances beyond their control, stating that they deserve a humane solution. Meanwhile, Colombian Environment Minister Irene Vélez has defended the government's decision to cull the hippos, arguing that other methods, such as sterilization and relocation, have proven too costly and ineffective. She warned that without action, the hippo population could spiral out of control, further damaging Colombia's ecosystems.

The hippos have also become a tourist attraction, with local communities offering hippo-spotting tours and selling themed souvenirs. Animal welfare activists, however, have criticized the culling plan, arguing that it sets a harmful precedent for a country still recovering from decades of conflict. They point out that previous attempts to neuter the hippos have been limited in scope due to the high costs and risks involved in capturing and operating on the dangerous animals.

Additionally, reintroducing the hippos to Africa is not feasible due to their limited gene pool and potential health risks. Ambani's offer has sparked a global debate about balancing animal welfare with environmental conservation, particularly in cases involving invasive species. While some praise his initiative as a compassionate alternative to culling, others question whether relocating the hippos to a facility with already high animal numbers is the best long-term solution.

The Colombian government has yet to respond to Ambani's proposal, leaving the fate of Escobar's hippos uncertain





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