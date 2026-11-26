Ines de Ramon, Brad Pitt's girlfriend, married Paul Boateng in Montauk. Discover details on her business role at Anita Ko and the couple's 2019 union.

Ines de Ramon, the jewelry designer and partner of Brad Pitt, has been the subject of renewed public interest following revelations about her previous marriage to politician Paul Boateng. While the actress and model gained significant media attention through her relationship with the Academy Award-winning actor, her own biography includes a high-profile union with a British Lord. The details of this earlier chapter in her life, which concluded with a legal settlement, provide context to her current status as an independent businesswoman in Los Angeles.

Wedding And Union With Paul Boateng

De Ramon and Boateng tied the knot in Montauk, a location known for its upscale residential appeal and private estates. The ceremony was attended by several of Boateng's co-stars, highlighting the social circle in which the couple moved during their relationship. They remained married for two years before ending their union in 2013, a timeline that establishes the timeline of her romantic history prior to her current public profile with Pitt.

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De Ramon publicly confirmed the marriage in February 2019, acknowledging the union in a podcast appearance where she referred to Boateng as her husband. This disclosure came years after their separation, adding a layer of complexity to her personal narrative. The couple had married in 2014 at a French estate, a location that later became the site of a legal dispute regarding property division.

Legal Settlement And Property Dispute

Following their separation, the former couple engaged in legal proceedings to resolve their financial and domestic partnership rights. The dispute specifically centered on the French estate where they had married in 2014. According to court documents, both parties entered into a written agreement regarding their property and marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support terms.

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The original of this written agreement was submitted to the court, effectively ending their dispute over the French property. This legal resolution allowed De Ramon to move forward with her career and personal life without the encumbrance of ongoing litigation. The settlement underscores the formal nature of their split and the structured approach taken to dismantle their shared assets.

Career At Anita Ko And Education

Despite her connection to high-profile celebrities, De Ramon maintains a distinct professional identity as a successful businesswoman. She graduated from the University of Geneva in 2013, where she earned a bachelor's degree in business administration. This academic foundation supports her current role as a vice president at the jewelry brand Anita Ko, based in Los Angeles.

Her career extends beyond jewelry design into the wellness sector as well. De Ramon is also a certified health coach in integrative nutrition, demonstrating a diverse skill set that complements her corporate position. Her preference for a life away from the intense spotlight, even while dating someone as famous as Brad Pitt, reflects a deliberate choice to maintain professional boundaries and personal privacy.

Context Of Brad Pitts Relationship History

De Ramon's current relationship with Brad Pitt exists in the shadow of his two highly publicized prior marriages to Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie. While fans are familiar with Pitt's romantic history, many were unaware of De Ramons complex past and her previous marriage to a political figure. This contrast highlights the difference in public scrutiny between Pitt's relationships and De Ramons own previous union.

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The intersection of these two public figures has drawn significant media attention, particularly regarding their appearances together at various events. De Ramon has been seen in daring cut-out dresses during red-carpet dates, showcasing her fashion sense while maintaining a composed public demeanor. The comparison between her low-key approach to her past marriage and the high-profile nature of Pitt's previous relationships remains a point of discussion among entertainment journalists.

Reports have also speculated about a possible reunion between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at star-studded events, further fueling media interest in Pitts personal life. However, De Ramon continues to navigate her own path, balancing her role as a vice president at Anita Ko with her public presence as a style icon. Her ability to manage a corporate career while being in the spotlight of a celebrity relationship demonstrates a unique blend of professional discipline and personal resilience.