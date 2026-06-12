A 40‑foot inflatable Musk statue appears in New York ahead of SpaceX's record‑breaking IPO, sparking protest over his AI chatbot Grok and highlighting the massive retail investor participation in the $1.8 trillion offering.

A massive inflatable sculpture of Elon Musk, featuring a baseball cap and a provocative tattoo reading "ketamine," has been installed in New York's Times Square as the rocket company SpaceX prepares for its historic initial public offering on the Nasdaq.

The towering figure, standing about 40 feet tall, also bears a bold statement across its torso that accuses Musk's AI chatbot Grok of facilitating the creation of sexualised images of children, a claim that sparked widespread criticism of the service earlier this year. Activists and protest groups say the effigy is intended to draw public attention to what they describe as the potential dangers posed by Musk's growing influence over artificial‑intelligence technologies and the massive capital that will soon flow into his enterprises.

The display appears just days before SpaceX's scheduled June 12 flotation, an event that is expected to become the largest equity offering in history, with the company seeking to raise roughly $75 billion by selling 555.6 million shares at $135 each. The IPO will be unusual in that about 30 percent of the offering is earmarked for retail investors, alongside the usual block of institutional demand, a strategy that reflects SpaceX's desire to capitalise on Musk's cult‑like following among everyday traders.

Analysts note that the retail allocation underscores how individual investors now account for a notable share of daily market activity in the United States and the United Kingdom, contributing between 20 percent and 30 percent of volume on major exchanges. The sheer size of the SpaceX float - a valuation of roughly $1.8 trillion - could push Musk, already worth more than $800 billion according to Forbes, into the ranks of the world's first trillionaires if the shares perform as hoped.

His stake in SpaceX alone is estimated at over $540 billion, and the proceeds from the offering are earmarked for an ambitious expansion of the Starlink satellite constellation, with plans to launch 100 000 next‑generation satellites and to develop space‑based AI data centres. Despite the astronomical headline numbers, the company's financials raise questions. SpaceX reported revenue of $18.67 billion in 2025, a one‑third increase over the previous year, yet it also posted a loss of $4.94 billion.

Projected revenue for 2026 is $25 billion, but the firm remains unprofitable, and the IPO price represents a multiple of 56 times forward revenue, a valuation that some market observers deem excessive. Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, highlighted the dual nature of the retail focus: it both taps into Musk's loyal fan base and reflects the growing structural importance of individual traders who have helped stabilise markets during periods of volatility.

She warned that while the retail appetite is robust - global broker volume is set to reach $37 trillion this year - investors should be mindful of the lofty multiple and the uncertainty surrounding SpaceX's long‑term profitability. The Times Square installation, with its eye‑catching design and controversial messaging, serves as a visual reminder that the upcoming IPO is not just a financial event but also a flashpoint for broader debates about technology, regulation, and the power of charismatic entrepreneurs in shaping the future of finance and artificial intelligence





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Spacex IPO Elon Musk Protest Retail Investors AI Chatbot Grok Times Square Installation

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