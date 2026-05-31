Inflation Forces Gen Z Shoppers to Ditch Favorite Brands

As inflation continues to surge, American consumers are being forced to reevaluate their spending habits, with Gen Z shoppers leading the charge in abandoning their favorite brands in favor of more affordable options.

Inflation is forcing American consumers to abandon their favorite products, and the trend is especially pronounced among Gen Z shoppers. With inflation surging higher throughout 2026, customers nationwide are feeling the pinch at gas stations and grocery stores - and Gen Z and millennial consumers are making hard decisions about the brands they're willing to pay for.

According to a study by Doss, 61 percent of Gen Z and millennials have dropped a brand they were previously loyal to because of a 2026 price increase. The pull towards value grocery chains is also being led by younger shoppers, with 44 percent of millennials and 43 percent of Gen Z shopping at discount outlets more now than a year ago.

By comparison, only 35 percent of Gen X and 34 percent of baby boomers have made the switch to discount retailers. The grocery staples with the most staggering price increases include ground coffee, beef and veal, soda, aluminum foil, deodorant, and laundry detergent - for some who can't lose the products entirely, they're switching to cheaper versions of their essentials. For many analysts, the Gen Z shift towards cost-cutting isn't surprising.

Business coach Brad Sugars told the Daily Mail that Gen Z and millennials began building brand loyalty in an era of online shopping, so comparing prices feels instinctive instead of effortful. Because of rising prices, 61 percent of Gen Z and millennials have dropped a brand they previously loved, as opposed to 58 percent of baby boomers and 57 percent of Gen X. Neil Saunders is the Managing Director of GlobalData Retail 'They were never conditioned by scarcity of options - Boomers built loyalty when switching meant real inconvenience, like finding a new store, learning a new product or losing a relationship with a salesperson,' Sugars told us.

He added that loyalty became part of an older customer's identity. Meanwhile, for younger shoppers, brand affinity is performance-based, meaning if a brand fails to serve its purpose, they're more likely to kick it to the curb. Inflation didn't change their values, it just gave them permission to act on them. Retail analyst Neil Saunders agreed, saying, younger consumers are naturally more experimental with their shopping.

They also use a lot more digital tools to do things like price and product comparison which can impact loyalty rates, he told the Daily Mail. With Gen Z customers, many prioritize finding value over seeking out brand names, especially with the rise of dupes, or less expensive versions of name brand products. Grocery chain Trader Joe's has carved out a niche with skincare products that feature near-identical formulas to luxe beauty brands.

For example, Trader Joe's has a silicone-based sunscreen with an invisible clear gel that customers compared to Supergoop's Unseen Sunscreen. Trader Joe's and Supergoop have similar facial sunscreen formulas, even if the Trader Joe's version is significantly cheaper. The ingredients aren't an exact match: Supergoop's Unseen Sunscreen contains isododecane as the solvent, instead of the water used in the generic product.

The biggest difference is the price point: Trader Joe's Daily Facial Sunscreen costs $8.99, which is about $27 less than the Supergoop version. When it first debuted, the product disappeared from shelves, with some millennial and Gen Z shoppers sharing their reviews on social media. Other companies found their stride by listening to and acting on feedback. Burger King especially is seeing an increase in sales after updating their store's technology, improving ingredient quality and responding to customer complaints.

But even that might not be enough to keep Gen Z customers coming back. Wealth manager Scott Martin told the Daily Mail that for a lot of younger consumers, loyalty only goes as far as the next price increase. If they can get something similar for less money, they're willing to switch, he said. Consumers right now are becoming more practical when it comes to their grocery lists, according to Martin.

People are buying store brands, waiting for sales, using rewards programs, and cutting back on impulse purchases, he added. They're still spending money, but they're thinking harder about where it goes. Brad Sugars says consumers are auditing their spending in order to save money in places where it counts. Experts say that trend is becoming more common as inflation shapes spending habits across nearly every industry - especially at the grocery store.

Business strategist Donald Thompson told the Daily Mail that with today's inflation rate, brand loyalty doesn't come automatic anymore. Gen Z and millennials are more willing to switch brands because they're thinking carefully about every dollar, he said





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Gen Z Inflation Brand Loyalty Cost-Cutting Dupes Trader Joe's Supergoop Burger King Digital Tools Price Comparison Value Grocery Chains

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