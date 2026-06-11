Inflation, Ryanair Investigation, Apple Security Settings, and Police Crackdown on Stolen Devices

The news text discusses various topics, including inflation, Ryanair's investigation by the UK's competition watchdog, Apple's security settings change, and the police crackdown on stolen devices.

Annual inflation in the United States has now risen to 4.2%, its highest level in three years. April’s numbers were bad enough, reaching a worrying 3.8%, but additional price rises in May, linked to rising energy costs caused by Iran’s blockade, have further exacerbated the situation.

The airline Ryanair is under investigation by the UK’s competition watchdog over its policy of charging parents if they want to sit with their children. Apple is the first tech company to agree to changing its security settings worldwide, turning on ‘stolen device protection’ by default. Scotland Yard Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has announced his intention to write to the Home Secretary





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Technology Law & Order Inflation Ryanair Investigation Apple Security Settings Stolen Devices Police Crackdown

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