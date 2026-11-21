New Ipsos data reveals inflation ties with immigration as Britons' top worry, reaching 37 percent. Andy Burnham faces rising distrust despite promises of cost-of-living breathing room.

Inflation has emerged as the primary concern for UK voters, tying with immigration at 37 percent in the latest public sentiment data. This sharp rise in anxiety occurs despite Prime Minister Andy Burnham's recent assurances that his government would provide necessary breathing room from the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. The shift indicates a growing disconnect between official promises and the daily financial realities faced by British households.

Public Sentiment on Rising Prices Surges

According to a new survey conducted by Ipsos, fears regarding rising prices have increased by seven points since October. This elevation in public concern marks the highest level recorded for inflation anxiety since 2023. The data reveals a significant demographic split in this worry, with Labour voters expressing even higher levels of anxiety at 44 percent, representing a substantial 16-point jump from previous measurements.

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The polling of over 1,000 adults also highlights that 67 percent of respondents expect the national economy to worsen over the coming year. This pervasive pessimism suggests that voters are increasingly skeptical of short-term political remedies. The rising tide of discontent is evident in the broader economic indicators, which support the public's apprehension about future stability.

Official Statistics Confirm Economic Pressure

Public worry is bolstered by official statistics showing that UK inflation has risen to its highest level in a year. The Office for National Statistics reports that the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rate hit 3.6 percent in October. This figure represents a slight increase from the 3.5 percent recorded in September, driven primarily by rising costs for petrol and diesel fuels.

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Mike Clemence, the research director at Ipsos, noted that the sharp rise in public concern is no surprise given these economic conditions. He stated that with inflation levels reaching a year-long high, it is now a major issue for the public, on par with immigration. The data underscores how energy costs are directly influencing household budgets and public sentiment across the country.

Political Trust Erodes Amid Policy Disputes

Despite Prime Minister Andy Burnham pledging to restore public trust in Westminster, the survey indicates that faith in politicians has declined by three points since October. This erosion of confidence coincides with intense political backlash over energy policy. Tory Shadow Chancellor Andrew Griffith criticized the Labour government for writing a ban on new North Sea licenses into law.

Griffith argued that this policy forces Britain to import gas from Norway from the same seas where it is drilled. He claimed this approach sends British jobs and tax revenue overseas, asserting that the Conservatives would restart domestic drilling. Meanwhile, reports indicate that northern business owners, including a pie seller who backed Burnham, feel betrayed by a lack of business rates help following the recent Budget.

Next Steps for Economic Management

The government faces immediate scrutiny as it attempts to balance economic recovery with public dissatisfaction. Burnham has reportedly instructed his Cabinet members to always demonstrate how policies will be funded. This directive comes just hours after the unveiling of an unfunded £850 million boost for energy bills, a move that has drawn criticism for potentially lacking long-term fiscal sustainability.

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With immigration and inflation tied at the top of the concern list, the government must address both security and economic stability. The economy ranked second at 31 percent, while defense concerns sat at 18 percent. The path forward requires not only economic adjustments but also a restoration of credibility among a populace that feels increasingly left behind by rising costs.