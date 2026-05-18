Influencer Bambi Does Beauty: A Tale of Fame, Money, and Lifestyle Choices

This news article delves into the rise and controversial content of Influencer Bambi Does Beauty, also known as Elle McNamara. It explores her carefully orchestrated fame, her divisive content, and her unusual lifestyle choices.

She has amassed a legion of millennial fans – thanks to her beauty tricks that have made her ‘age backwards’. But while Influencer Bambi Does Beauty – real name Elle McNamara – might appear to have popped up out of nowhere, we can reveal her rise to fame has been carefully orchestrated – and her mum has dreamed of her being famous from a very young age.

As her popularity soared, so has her divisive content, sparking accusations she’s turned to the, claims she never wants to learn how to drive, have a friendship group or move out of her childhood bedroom. An insider explained: ‘Elle’s content does appear very wholesome at first glance – and she’s portraying this world that many people are afraid to share. But people are questioning the validity of it all.

‘Elle has always wanted to be famous – her mum wanted her to be a child model, and she even applied for. She’s fame-hungry and has really hit the sweet spot with her mixture of beauty stuff and her unusual lifestyle.

Now, a decade after launching her Instagram, Elle can fly her 74-year-old dad and 64-year-old mum Business Class across the world while her mum Julie is listed as a director on her Bambi Does Beauty Limited last filed accounts in September, showing total assets of £556,169 as of March 31, 2025. That is up from £244,641 the previous year – meaning her total assets have more than doubled in 12 months. But just how did she get there?

There has, of course, been a plethora of paid promotions, working with the likes of huge brands. Ellie is fully aware that what she says is unusual and it does wind a section of people up, but she also knows the engagement is great and she’s making a lot of cash. She’s happy with her life and really isn’t worried about what people think.

She’s lived a lot before coming back home, so she really doesn’t feel like she has missed out. Rage-baiting is online content that is “deliberately designed” to outrage in order to boost traffic and engagement. I have been single for 15 years, and this is my formal apology to any of the girls who were ever told: ‘Love will find you when you are not looking. ’ Because apparently you have to leave your bedroom first.

I have had my fair share of situationships. Girls, here is a little tip – don’t let him dump you twice. I still live in the same bedroom I have had since I was 12. I did actually move to London – I hate to report that hooking up with your flatmate will only end in tears and a one-way ticket back to your mother, who told you not to do that in the first place.

I don’t have any friends and – if this is also you right now – just know that some of the worst girls I have ever met in my life were once ‘my friends’. I don’t have a maternal instinct. Tell the internet that you are 35, and you don’t want to have kids – well, there is no need to fret because a random man is always going to tell you that you are past your prime anyway.

And you know what people think is the most embarrassing – I am not embarrassed about any of the above. She’s promoting a lifestyle that would leave your average person very lonely and isolated. Indeed, her new life does seem slightly at odds with the former “chaotic” party-loving ways of her 20s.

Elle herself has said she was fired “from almost every job” and left penniless when she moved back home in 2016 to live with her mum Julie in her hometown of Buxton. She studied fashion communication and promotion at Nottingham Trent University before taking her “dream job” as a personal assistant to a creative director at an advertising firm in London.

However, Elle revealed that she got fired from the job aged 21. In one post, she revealed that she got the sack for “drunkenly texting her boss that she loved him”. It is unknown if that was the same job. Marking a decade since she moved back home, Elle posted a throwback to 2016 in January with a series of snaps.

She wrote: “Selling overpriced Jaegerbombs. I’d get the train to London every weekend and come home with a bag full of cash just to stay minus £800 in my overdraft.





TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Influencer Elle Mcnamara Bambi Does Beauty Fame Money Lifestyle Controversy Rage-Baiting Loneliness Isolation Party-Loving Chaotic Personal Assistant Advertising Firm Lookalike Agency Lindsay Lohan Lookalike Disney Princess Selling Shots Train To London Overdraft Jaegerbombs Fired From Almost Every Job Mum Signed Her Up For A Lookalike Agency Lookalike Agency Lindsay Lohan Lookalike Personal Assistant Creative Director Advertising Firm Lookalike Agency Lindsay Lohan Lookalike Personal Assistant Creative Director Advertising Firm

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