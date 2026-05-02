Influencer Charged After Alleged Assault on Charity Worker at Homeless Shelter

A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault after allegedly headbutting a volunteer at Homeless Project Scotland's shelter in Glasgow when refused permission to film himself handing out food for publicity. The incident sparked outrage and raised concerns about the safety of charity workers and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals.

A disturbing incident unfolded at Homeless Project Scotland's shelter on Glassford Street in Glasgow on Thursday night, resulting in the arrest and charging of a 49-year-old man.

The man, identified as an influencer and a guest at the House of Gods Hotel, allegedly became violent after being denied a request to film himself handing out food to individuals experiencing homelessness. According to reports, the influencer sought a photo opportunity for publicity purposes, but volunteers at the charity firmly refused, prioritizing the dignity and privacy of their clients. This refusal reportedly triggered an aggressive response, culminating in a physical assault on a charity worker.

The worker was allegedly headbutted and punched by the man, leaving volunteers to grapple with the situation and protect vulnerable guests. The delay in police response, exceeding 30 minutes despite an emergency 999 call, further compounded the distress and fear experienced by those present. Volunteers were left to defend themselves and ensure the safety of the individuals relying on the shelter's services, all while waiting outside in a state of anxiety.

The situation took an even more unsettling turn when staff from the House of Gods Hotel allegedly arrived at the scene and inquired about the possibility of allowing their guest to return to the shelter, despite being informed of the assault. Homeless Project Scotland has vehemently condemned this action as completely unacceptable, highlighting the disregard for the safety and well-being of both their volunteers and the individuals they serve.

The charity released a powerful statement on social media platform X, emphasizing their commitment to saving lives, not enduring attacks, and declaring a zero-tolerance policy for violence. The incident has sparked outrage and concern within the community, raising questions about the motivations of individuals seeking to exploit vulnerable populations for personal gain and the responsiveness of emergency services. The lengthy police response time has also drawn criticism, prompting calls for a review of resource allocation and prioritization protocols.

The charity’s statement underscores the dedication of its volunteers, who work tirelessly to provide essential support to those experiencing homelessness, and the importance of protecting them from harm. The focus should remain on providing compassionate care and upholding the dignity of those in need, not on self-promotion or sensationalism. The 49-year-old man was arrested at the scene at 11:38 pm and has since been charged in connection with the alleged assault.

He is expected to appear in court at a later date. Police Scotland acknowledged the incident and explained that officers were dispatched at 11:15 pm, but were responding to a high volume of calls in Glasgow City Centre at the time. They emphasized their commitment to assessing the threat, harm, risk, and vulnerability associated with each call to ensure the appropriate resources are deployed as quickly as possible.

However, the 30-minute delay remains a point of contention for the charity and those who witnessed the aftermath of the assault. The identity of the influencer has not yet been publicly released, but the incident has undoubtedly cast a shadow over the influencer marketing industry, raising ethical concerns about the pursuit of online validation and the potential for exploitation. The House of Gods Hotel has not yet issued a public statement regarding the allegations made by Homeless Project Scotland.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by organizations working with vulnerable populations and the importance of safeguarding their well-being. It also highlights the need for greater accountability and responsible behavior from individuals with a public platform





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Homelessness Assault Influencer Charity Glasgow

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Family of missing Rachel Kerr issues major update after Brit travel influencer went missing in MoroccoRachel Kerr, known on Instagram as Rachel Gourlay, was reported missing after her family were unable to reach her after a night out in Morocco

Read more »

Travel Influencer Discovers China’s Hidden Pink Beach – A Whimsical Photo ParadiseA travel influencer shares his experience visiting a man-made pink beach in Sanya, China, designed for photography. The vibrant, 'Barbie-style' installation at Hyatt Regency Sanya Tianli Bay offers a unique and Instagram-worthy experience, complete with pink sand, loungers, and a snack bar. The post has gone viral, attracting thousands of likes and comments from impressed viewers.

Read more »

Future of vital Glasgow soup kitchen feeding the homeless 'in limbo'Homeless Project Scotland have been waiting for almost four months for the outcome of a planning appeal.

Read more »

Teen Influencer Dies After Online Bullying and OverdoseA 16-year-old influencer, Princess-Bliss Dickson, died after an overdose, with an inquest opened but suspended pending a police investigation. The tragedy follows years of online harassment on Tattle Life and raises concerns about the impact of cyberbullying on young people.

Read more »

Love Island: Ciaran sparks romance rumours with influencerLove Island All Stars winner Ciaran Davies sparks romance rumours with an influencer after splitting from Samie Elishi. Read more on heatworld.

Read more »

Influencer charged over 'attack' on homeless charity staff who 'wouldn't let him film for publicity''He became aggressive, saying he was a marine and issued threats, then violently assaulted a volunteer head butting and punching them.'

Read more »