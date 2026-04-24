Influencer Charged with Attempted Murder After Soho E-Scooter Crash Leaves Security Guard with Life-Changing Injuries

A security guard and a social media influencer are in hospital after being hit by a car in Soho, London. An X Factor finalist has been charged with attempted murder and other offences.

A security guard, identified as Anoosh Chaichy, has sustained what are described as life-changing injuries after being struck by a car in the Soho district of London .

The incident occurred on Sunday while Mr. Chaichy was attempting to reposition his electric scooter alongside social media influencer Klaudiaglam, whose real name is Klaudia Zakrzewska. Both individuals were impacted by a black vehicle, and Ms. Zakrzewska remains in critical condition in hospital. The situation escalated from what is believed to have been a dispute outside the Inca nightclub, leading to a collision that has left both victims with severe injuries.

Gabrielle Carrington, a former contestant on the X Factor and also known as the influencer RIELLEUK, has been formally charged in connection with the incident. The charges include attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, actual bodily harm, dangerous driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol. During her initial court appearance, Carrington reportedly made a heart gesture towards the court artist.

Preliminary investigations suggest a confrontation between Carrington and Zakrzewska took place outside the Inca nightclub prior to the collision. Mr. Chaichy, a 56-year-old resident of Edgware, London, was reportedly trying to unlock his e-scooter when the vehicle struck him and Ms. Zakrzewska. Witnesses at the scene described Mr. Chaichy as being slumped against a wall with visible injuries, while Ms. Zakrzewska was found pinned beneath the vehicle and unresponsive.

Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the location, and both victims received urgent medical attention before being transported to hospital. The Metropolitan Police are actively seeking information from the public to aid their investigation. Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell, leading the inquiry from Specialist Crime South, emphasized the importance of any potential witness accounts.

She stated that despite the early hour of the incident, several venues in the Soho area were still operating, suggesting a likelihood that numerous individuals may have observed the events leading up to, during, or immediately following the collision. Investigators are urging anyone with relevant information, regardless of how insignificant it may seem, to come forward and contact the police.

The police believe even seemingly minor details could prove crucial in establishing a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensuring a thorough investigation. They are particularly interested in accounts of the argument between Carrington and Zakrzewska, as well as any observations of the vehicle's movements before and after the impact. The police can be contacted through webnews@metro.co.uk. The investigation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as they become available.

The focus remains on supporting the victims and their families, and bringing those responsible to justice





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Soho London E-Scooter Car Crash Attempted Murder Influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska Gabrielle Carrington RIELLEUK Inca Nightclub

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