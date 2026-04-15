Influencer Clavicular Home After Hospitalization Following Suspected Overdose During Livestream

Social media personality Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Eric Peters, has returned home after being hospitalized for a suspected overdose that occurred during a disturbing livestream. The 20-year-old 'looksmaxxer' revealed he used a life support mask and attributed his condition to attempting to use substances to feel 'neurotypical'. The incident followed a livestream where Peters appeared to lose consciousness, leading to a call to emergency services. He is known for promoting controversial 'looksmaxxing' methods and has faced scrutiny over his association with the incel community and Andrew Tate.

Social media personality Braden Eric Peters , widely known as Clavicular , has confirmed his return home following a hospitalization for a suspected overdose. The incident occurred Tuesday night during an unsettling livestream that abruptly ended. Peters, a 20-year-old who identifies as a 'looksmaxxer,' recounted the severity of his condition, stating he required a life support mask.

He shared a selfie on his X (formerly Twitter) account Wednesday morning, displaying noticeable redness on his face. Peters, who has previously disclosed his autism, admitted to using substances as a means to feel 'neurotypical' in public settings, an attempt that resulted in the alarming event. He posted, 'Just got home, that was brutal. All of the substances are just a cope trying to feel neurotypical while being in public, but obviously that isn’t a real solution. The worst part of tonight was my face descending from the life support mask.' A CPR mask, also known as a pocket mask or face shield, is a vital medical device used in emergencies to safely administer rescue breaths, particularly in cases of overdose where breathing may be compromised. The CPR Care Association emphasizes that these devices allow oxygen to be delivered without direct mouth-to-mouth contact, safeguarding both the rescuer and the individual needing aid. Earlier in the evening, during the livestream on the platform Kick, Peters' speech became slurred, and he appeared unwell, prompting concern from those present. Police radio traffic indicated a call received around 8:45 pm ET on Tuesday night reporting a 20-year-old male experiencing an overdose on South Miami Avenue in Miami. TMZ was among the first outlets to report Peters' hospitalization due to a suspected overdose. The livestream showed Peters with two other individuals in a club setting. When asked about his state, he responded with laughter and unintelligible remarks. A glass of water was provided before he appeared to lose consciousness and slump over the table. A friend offered him Adderall, a stimulant, multiple times before Peters succumbed to his apparent condition. Shortly after, the livestream ceased. Videos circulating online seemingly depict Peters being carried by two men to an ambulance. By early Wednesday morning, reporter Taylor Lorenz was informed that Peters was in stable condition but remained intermittently conscious and had experienced a seizure. Clavicular is recognized online for promoting 'looksmaxxing,' a philosophy that encourages young men to enhance their physical appearance through sometimes extreme and controversial methods. These methods have included facial 'bone smashing,' a practice he claims strengthens bones after breakage, and the use of steroids. He has openly stated he has been taking testosterone since the age of 14. Speculation has also arisen regarding his use of methamphetamine as an appetite suppressant to achieve his body composition goals. Peters believes that attractiveness is paramount to a man's success, particularly in attracting female attention. This viewpoint is often associated with the 'incel' or involuntary celibate community, a group of men characterized by animosity towards women due to their inability to find romantic or sexual partners. During a recent interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Peters became defensive when questioned about the parallels between looksmaxxing and incel ideologies. He asserted his disassociation from the incel group, framing looksmaxxing as a pursuit of self-improvement aimed at transcending such labels. The interviewer also inquired about his connection to Andrew Tate, a social media personality currently facing criminal investigations in the UK and Romania for alleged involvement in human trafficking. Peters has previously been pictured with Tate





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