Influencer Clavicular Refuses Father's Intervention After Drug Overdose, Hosts Underage Club Event

Social media influencer Clavicular reportedly refused to see his father for an intervention following a drug overdose and hospitalization, opting instead to host an underage streaming nightclub event in Miami Beach. His father had traveled from out of state with concerns about his son's well-being and drug use, which Clavicular himself has acknowledged.

Social media personality and streamer known as Clavicular , whose real name is Braden Eric Peters , has reportedly refused to engage with his father, Kenneth Peters, who traveled from New Jersey to Florida with the intention of staging an intervention. This attempt at intervention comes in the wake of Clavicular 's recent drug overdose and hospitalization on Tuesday night.

Kenneth Peters, co-founder of Connors Group and 60 years old, had planned a serious conversation with his 20-year-old son about his well-being. According to TMZ, a point of contention between father and son was Kenneth Peters' refusal to attend the grand opening of Bacara Club with Clavicular, an event that seemed to be a significant milestone for the young influencer. Frustration mounted as Kenneth Peters returned home without having spoken to his son, whom he has previously characterized as a full-blown drug addict during a January livestream. Clavicular, who is reportedly interested in the 'looksmaxxing' online trend, celebrated what he described as the biggest night of his life, hosting the inaugural streaming nightclub in Miami Beach. Notably, he did so alongside rapper Blueface, despite being underage, as he has not yet reached the mandatory age of 21. Clavicular's parents had previously taken steps to limit his autonomy, reportedly confiscating his passport and birth certificate in December. This action was a response to his announced plans to travel to Turkey for a $35,000 double-jaw surgery. Despite the concerning circumstances, Clavicular promoted the club event with a focus on a substance-free environment. In a YouTube vlog capturing the party, he announced a 'watermaxxing' experience, emphasizing 'no drinking, no substances, just pure good vibes.' He further stated his intention to remain sober, declaring, 'So, tonight I'm on nothing. I don't plan on being on anything for the foreseeable future.' However, interactions captured during the event suggest a different reality. In one clip, a woman directly questioned Clavicular about drugs, to which he responded, 'I'm sober now...After the overdose, yeah.' He reiterated his commitment to sobriety, proclaiming, 'I'm fully sobermaxx tonight. I'm fully sober. I swear to God.' The streamer's interactions extended to multiple women. In one instance, he displayed a dismissive attitude towards a woman, stating, 'You're blocking the camera. Get off my lap. Nobody wants you here. They want to see me, not you. There's a million of you guys tonight and only one of me.' The overdose incident occurred on Tuesday around 5:40 pm. Clavicular, a model associated with Elena Velez YR008, reportedly slumped over while streaming with friends at a Miami restaurant. Witnesses had to physically assist him and transport him to the hospital. On Wednesday morning, Clavicular, who boasts a substantial following of 2 million social media users, tweeted about his experience. 'Just got home, that was brutal,' he wrote. 'All of the substances are just a cope trying to feel neurotypical while being in public, but obviously that isn't a real solution. The worst part of tonight was my face descending from the life support mask.' The situation highlights a complex interplay between his personal struggles with addiction, his online persona and career, and his strained relationship with his family. The incident raises concerns about his health, his decision-making, and the potential impact of his online activities on his well-being





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