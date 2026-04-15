Influencer Clavicular Returns Home After Suspected Overdose and Hospitalization

Online personality Clavicular, known for his 'looksmaxxing' content, has been released from the hospital following a suspected drug overdose that occurred during a livestream. He shared details about his ordeal, including the use of a life support mask, and attributed his actions to coping mechanisms related to his autism.

Online personality Braden Eric Peters , known by his handle Clavicular , has announced his return home following a hospitalization due to a suspected overdose. The incident occurred during an unsettling livestream on Tuesday night that abruptly ended.

Peters, a prominent figure in the 'looksmaxxing' community, shared a selfie on his X account (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday morning, displaying noticeable red markings on his face, indicating the severity of his recent ordeal. He revealed that he was fitted with a life support mask during his hospital stay.

Peters, who has previously disclosed that he has autism, explained that he had resorted to using substances in an attempt to feel more 'neurotypical' when in public settings, a coping mechanism that unfortunately led to the alarming health scare. In his X post, Clavicular stated: 'Just got home, that was brutal. All of the substances are just a cope trying to feel neurotypical while being in public, but obviously that isn’t a real solution. The worst part of tonight was my face descending from the life support mask.'

A CPR mask, also referred to as a pocket mask or face shield, is an essential piece of equipment for safely administering aid in cases of drug overdose. According to the CPR Care Association, certain overdoses can impede or halt breathing. Rescue breaths delivered through a mouth-to-mask device are crucial for maintaining oxygen flow to the individual until professional medical assistance can arrive, and this method avoids direct contact.

Earlier in the livestream, viewers observed Peters beginning to slur his words and hold his head, while his companions attempted to provide assistance.

Police radio communications from Tuesday night around 8:45 PM ET indicated a call reporting a 20-year-old man experiencing an overdose on South Miami Avenue in Miami. Peters, who is indeed 20 years old, was present at the location.

TMZ was the first to report that Peters, under the alias Clavicular, had possibly suffered an overdose and was consequently hospitalized.

During the Kick livestream, Clavicular was seated with two other individuals in a club booth. When questioned by a friend about his state of intoxication, Clavicular responded with laughter and a series of unclear utterances. A glass of water was placed before him, after which he appeared to lose consciousness and slump over the table.

Another 'looksmaxxer' friend, named Androgenic, repeatedly offered him an 'Addy,' slang for the stimulant Adderall, before Peters slumped forward. Shortly thereafter, the livestream ceased.

Social media footage appears to show a seemingly unresponsive Clavicular being assisted into an ambulance by two men.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, reporter Taylor Lorenz was informed that Peters was in stable condition, though he remained intermittently conscious and had experienced a seizure.

The 20-year-old 'looksmaxxer' conveyed on X the following morning that his medical situation had been so critical that he required the use of a life support mask.

Clavicular is widely recognized for his online content centered around 'looksmaxxing,' a movement that encourages young men to enhance their physical appearance through radical and often controversial methods, including 'bone smashing' for facial structure modification and the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

Reports have circulated suggesting that Clavicular has employed methamphetamine to manage his appetite and achieve his desired physique. His advocacy for steroid use is also documented, as he has admitted to taking testosterone since the age of 14.

He firmly believes that attractiveness is paramount to male success, particularly in garnering female attention. This ideology aligns with sentiments prevalent within the incel (involuntary celibate) community, which often expresses animosity towards women due to perceived sexual rejection.

In a recent interview on 60 Minutes Australia, Clavicular became defensive when questioned about the similarities between looksmaxxers and incels. He stated, 'I'm not linked to that group in any way. Looksmaxxing is self-improvement, right? So it's about potentially ascending out of that category and so that would be one of the goals is to disassociate from being an incel and overcome that.'

The interviewer then inquired about his association with Andrew Tate, a social media figure currently facing criminal investigations in the UK and Romania for alleged human trafficking operations





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