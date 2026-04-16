Influencer Clavicular Vows Sobriety After Hospitalization, Faces Career Uncertainty

Following a hospitalization for a suspected overdose, 20-year-old looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular (Braden Eric Peters) has announced his intention to abstain from substances. However, he expressed deep concern that this decision may jeopardize his popular In Real Life (IRL) livestreaming career, which heavily features him engaging in nightlife and social activities. Despite these concerns and urging from family and friends, Clavicular made a scheduled club appearance the same evening he was released from the hospital.

Internet personality Clavicular , known by his real name Braden Eric Peters , a 20-year-old prominent figure in the looksmaxxing community, has revealed his intentions to abstain from substances following a recent hospitalization attributed to a suspected overdose. However, he expressed significant uncertainty about his ability to continue his highly successful livestreaming career without the aid of what he refers to as his 'substances.

' During a livestream on Wednesday evening, prior to making a scheduled club appearance, Peters discussed his desire to move forward but remained tight-lipped about the specifics of his hospital admission. The previous night's broadcast captured a concerning scene where the influencer exhibited slurred speech and apparent distress, with colleagues attempting to provide assistance. In a subsequent livestream shortly after his release from the hospital, Clavicular stated his commitment to sobriety, declaring, I ain't gonna be doing any more substances for a little while. Hopefully forever. This declaration, however, was immediately followed by a somber assessment of its impact on his career. He elaborated, But that means I can't really IRL stream because as you guys know I'm quite brutal without that s***. An IRL stream, which stands for In Real Life, involves creators broadcasting their daily activities and adventures in real-time, often venturing beyond the confines of a traditional desk or gaming setup. Clavicular's IRL streams typically document his excursions involving nightlife and attempts to socialize with women. The influencer's announcement that his career might be nearing an end unless he can adapt has surprised many of his followers. He admitted, I think I have to figure something else out. I have to figure out a new method. I can practice mogging sober or find a new form of content. Mogging, in internet slang, refers to the act of presenting oneself as significantly more attractive, stylish, or physically superior to others, thereby dominating them in terms of appearance. Despite his professed desire for sobriety and the potential implications for his content, Clavicular proceeded with his planned appearance at a nightclub in Miami later that same evening. He had previously announced his involvement in a new venture at the Bacara Club in Miami, scheduled for Wednesday, April 15th. Many fans had questioned whether he would be able to attend this event, given his early morning discharge from the hospital. However, he confirmed his attendance via his Instagram Story, stating, Hey guys, I'm all good. Bacara Club grand opening is still tonight, so I will see you guys at 12. He further reinforced this by posting text over a clip, See y’all tonight at @bacaraclub. He maintained his stance on not discussing the reasons for his hospitalization but reiterated his intention to abstain from substances, acknowledging the challenges this presents for his IRL streaming. The previous week's announcement regarding the Bacara Club launch in Miami on Wednesday, April 15th, was confirmed by Clavicular, indicating his continued participation despite concerns from friends and family who urged him to prioritize rest after his medical emergency. His appearance at the Bacara Club saw him dressed in a grey suit, engaging in festivities and even joining rappers Blueface and O. T. Genasis on stage. Meanwhile, sources close to Clavicular's inner circle have expressed profound concern to TMZ regarding the rapid ascent of his fame at such a young age. Insiders described him as a sweet kid at heart, emphasizing the desire from those closest to him for him to focus on his health rather than engaging in social activities so soon after a serious health incident. Earlier that day, Clavicular had shared an update from the hospital, mentioning the severity of his condition, including the use of a life support mask. He took to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday morning, posting a selfie that displayed noticeable red marks on his face. Clavicular, who has previously spoken about his autism, disclosed that he had resorted to using substances to navigate public situations and feel 'neurotypical,' which he believes contributed to his recent medical crisis. He concluded his update with the statement, Just got home, that was brutal





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Clavicular Braden Eric Peters Livestreaming Sobriety Overdose

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