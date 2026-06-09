Influencer Danielle Pheloung Stuns Followers With Drastic Eleven-Year Appearance Transformation

A TikTok video revealed a dramatic shift in Danielle Pheloung's appearance, sparking fan speculation and denial of surgery.

Influencer Danielle Pheloung has stunned her followers by revealing a drastic transformation over the past eleven years, sharing a side-by-side comparison of her old and new driver's license photos.

The twenty-eight-year-old New York City content creator posted a TikTok video on Monday that zoomed in on her original photocard, taken when she was seventeen. The older image, in color, featured heavy eye makeup, a full face of orange foundation, thinner lips, and darker sandy-colored hair.

In contrast, her updated ID, presented in grayscale, showed her with fuller lips, lighter blonde hair, and a markedly different overall look. The revelation prompted disbelief among her fans, with many questioning if she was the same person or speculating about cosmetic procedures. Pheloung explicitly denied having surgery, stating "I had no surgery babe" in response to inquiries.

In a separate video, she gave followers a behind-the-scenes look at her trip to the DMV, arriving in black shorts and a t-shirt with her hair styled, and the clip concluded with another preview of her new ID. Pheloung and her twin sister Brigette, who share a combined Instagram following of 2.3 million, launched their fashion brand Phe Phe in November 2025.

The sisters, originally from New Jersey, built their online presence by showcasing designer wardrobes and a glamorous New York lifestyle





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Danielle Pheloung Tiktok Transformation Cosmetic Surgery DMV ID Photo Twin Sister Fashion Brand

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