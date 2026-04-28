Influencer Dies After Being Struck by Car Driven by Former X Factor Finalist

Klaudia Zakrzewska, a 32-year-old social media influencer, has died after being hit by a car outside a London nightclub. Gabrielle Precious Carrington, a former X Factor finalist, has been charged with murder in connection with the incident. The victim's family is seeking support through a GoFundMe campaign.

The family of Klaudia Zakrzewska , a 32-year-old social media influencer from Essex, is grappling with profound grief following her death after being struck by a car in the early hours of Sunday, April 19th.

The incident occurred outside the Inca London nightclub in Soho, and Ms. Zakrzewska tragically passed away on Saturday after nearly a week in hospital. Authorities have charged Gabrielle Precious Carrington, a 29-year-old former X Factor finalist, with murder in connection with the case. Ms. Zakrzewska’s mother, Kinga, released a heart-wrenching statement expressing her unimaginable loss. She described her daughter as a source of immense love and joy, emphasizing that her light would never truly fade.

Kinga spoke of her commitment to providing Klaudia with a farewell befitting her beautiful spirit – a service filled with love, dignity, and grace. She also extended a heartfelt plea for continued support and prayers for the family during this incredibly difficult time.

A GoFundMe campaign was initiated to assist with funeral arrangements and legal fees, aiming to ensure Klaudia is laid to rest with the respect she deserves and to secure robust legal representation to fight for justice in her memory. The campaign has already garnered over £27,000 in donations, demonstrating the widespread impact of this tragedy.

Ms. Zakrzewska, originally from Poland, had cultivated a significant online presence with over 250,000 followers on Instagram, frequently sharing glimpses of her life, including videos from the nightclub on the night of the incident. The accused, Gabrielle Precious Carrington, known online as RIELLEUK, also boasts a substantial following on social media, having transitioned to an influencer career after her appearance on The X Factor. Police responded to reports of a black Mercedes colliding with pedestrians at approximately 4:30 am.

In addition to Ms. Zakrzewska’s fatal injuries, a 58-year-old man sustained life-altering injuries and was hospitalized, while a woman in her 30s received treatment for minor injuries. Law enforcement has confirmed that the incident is not being investigated as an act of terrorism. A circulating video captures the harrowing moment the vehicle struck a group of people outside the nightclub.

Carrington, residing in Manchester, faces additional charges of dangerous driving, exceeding the legal blood alcohol limit, and causing injury to others. She appeared in Westminster Magistrates' Court and has been remanded in custody, with a future appearance scheduled at the Old Bailey on May 19th.

Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell conveyed the police’s deepest condolences to Ms. Zakrzewska’s family and friends, while urging the public to refrain from speculation and the sharing of graphic footage out of respect for those affected and to avoid potentially compromising the ongoing investigation





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Klaudia Zakrzewska Gabrielle Carrington X Factor Soho Murder Influencer Gofundme Car Crash

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