Influencer Elle Ferguson Claims Designer Jewellery Box is Better Than Having Kids

Controversial influencer Elle Ferguson has raised eyebrows after claiming a designer jewellery box is better than having kids. She took to Instagram to share a video of herself posing with a shell-shaped jewellery box from Louis Vuitton. The post sparked a heated debate on social media, with some users supporting her claim and others slamming her for being insensitive. Several of Elle's celebrity pals also showed their support in the comments section.

Controversial influencer Elle Ferguson has raised eyebrows after claiming a designer jewellery box is better than having kids. The 41-year-old, who does not have any children, took to Instagram on Tuesday with a video of herself gleefully posing with a shell-shaped jewellery box as she visited a Louis Vuitton boutique.

She also attempted to temper any backlash by adding the caption Respectfully, I hope you are joking. Unfortunately, this did little to quell critics slamming Elle in the comment section. Several of Elle's celebrity pals also showed their support in the comments section. Fellow influencer Elle Gonsalves, who famously went viral for her reasons not to have kids list, commented Hell yeah, while model mother-of-one Simone Holtznagel posted a string of laughing emojis.

Elle's post was met with backlash in the comment section, with users questioning how much she was paid to promote the jewellery box and slamming her for not being honest about her options. However, others showed their support and admiration for her matter-of-fact perspective.

The Block quitter Elle Ferguson reveals the heartbreaking reason she hasn't married her AFL star fiancé Joel Patfull Elle last made headlines in 2025 when she was slammed online for wearing a hideous dress from Loewe's autumn 2025 collection. Posting to Instagram at the time, the blonde - who famously quit The Block in 2022 - shared a video of herself posing braless in the plunging lilac gown.

Elle claimed that the lv seashell box would never say, Mamma ti voglio un mondo di bene, and that nothing can beat the feeling of owning such a luxurious item. Despite the backlash, Elle remains unapologetic and claims that she is joking. Elle's post has sparked a heated debate on social media, with many users weighing in on whether she is serious or not.





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