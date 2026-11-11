Influencer Evelyn Scott Sues Claiming David Walliams Victim of Assault

Social media influencer Evelyn Scott says she was assaulted by author and TV star David Walliams in her 20s and is working with police on a live investigation.

Evelyn Scott, a 38‑year‑old author and women's health advocate with more than 80,000 Instagram followers, has publicly claimed that she was seriously assaulted by child‑author and TV star David Walliams in her mid‑20s. The post, which Scott said was "really hard to write", was motivated by the recent court findings against Russell Brand and media reports of David Walliams allegedly preying on young girls.

How the Allegation Was Made Public

In a lengthy Instagram caption, Scott explained that for the last three months she and several other women have been collaborating with Metropolitan Police investigators. She states that the man who assaulted her is a public figure and that she is withholding his name because the investigation is still live.

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Scott wrote that the trauma began in her mid‑20s and that she was too frightened to speak out at the time. Her decision to post was influenced by the increased scrutiny of other high‑profile sexual predators, most notably the conviction of Russell Brand for rape and the allegations that David Walliams had abused his status to exploit girls and young women.

Walliams' Legal Battle and Public Response

David Walliams, a best‑selling author and TV personality, recently sought a court order to prevent the publication of sexual assault allegations, claiming the claims would lead to suicide. The judge, Mr Justice Nicklin, rejected the injunction, citing the need for freedom of expression. Walliams remains accused of engaging in "inappropriate and exploitative sexual activities" with a large number of minors, although he denies any wrongdoing.

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The Metropolitan Police have reached out to The Guardian and ITV News to ensure that any potential victims are aware of how to report their allegations, following the publicized claims against Walliams.

Other Unnamed Allegations and Future Investigations

Investigative journalist Justine Smith of Private Eye has claimed that another well‑known male celebrity, whose name is not yet public, has also secured injunctions to prevent coverage of his alleged victims. Smith said that two men, one recent and one from earlier months, have been granted injunctions that effectively shield them from public scrutiny while multiple victims remain unnamed.

It is not clear whether Scott's allegations relate to the same unnamed case, but the pattern of high‑profile figures using injunctions to hide alleged misconduct has drawn criticism from journalists and law‑enforcement officials alike. The public and the media are awaiting further legal developments as the Metropolitan Police continue to investigate Scott's claim and other similar cases involving prominent figures.