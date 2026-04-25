Influencer Jailed for Cannabis Smuggling Attempt

Glasgow influencer Ellie Crampsie, 23, has been sentenced to 16 months in prison after attempting to smuggle £150,000 worth of cannabis into the UK via Edinburgh Airport. She claimed she was coerced by a former boyfriend, and the court acknowledged she was naive and potentially exploited, but a custodial sentence was deemed necessary.

A social media influencer from Glasgow has been sentenced to 16 months in prison after being found guilty of attempting to smuggle £150,000 worth of cannabis into the United Kingdom.

Ellie Crampsie, aged 23, was apprehended at Edinburgh Airport on April 16, 2025, with 17 kilograms of the Class B drug concealed within her luggage. Crampsie, known for her presence in the Glasgow nightlife and events scene and her beauty business, Brows by Ellie, had arrived on an Air France flight originating from Thailand and transiting through Paris. Border Force officers intercepted her upon arrival, uncovering the substantial drug haul.

During the court proceedings, Crampsie asserted that she was coerced into transporting the cannabis by a former boyfriend and that she had been vulnerable to manipulation. The sheriff presiding over the case acknowledged her naiveté and the potential for exploitation, recognizing that she played a lesser role in the overall drug operation.

Her solicitor, Michael Poggi, emphasized the evidence of pressure exerted upon her by others involved, noting that those individuals did not accompany her on the journey or make subsequent contact. The court heard that the cannabis was packaged in 17 separate sealed containers, with an estimated street value ranging from £115,000 to £151,000. Despite acknowledging mitigating circumstances, Sheriff Graeme Watson determined that a custodial sentence was unavoidable, citing the seriousness of the offense and the quantity of drugs involved.

He highlighted Crampsie’s awareness of her former partner’s involvement in illicit activities and her agreement to check luggage containing both her belongings and items belonging to him. The sentencing reflects a broader trend of increasing drug smuggling attempts by British citizens returning from abroad. Recent data from the National Crime Agency indicates a dramatic surge in the number of passengers caught attempting to import drugs, particularly cannabis.

Arrests for cannabis smuggling at airports have risen exponentially in recent years, from just 20 in 2022 to 745 in 2024, with 680 arrests already recorded in the first nine months of 2025. This significant increase underscores the growing challenges faced by border security agencies in combating drug trafficking. The case serves as a stark warning about the consequences of becoming involved in illegal activities, even under duress, and the severe penalties imposed by the courts.

Crampsie’s situation highlights the vulnerability of individuals who may be exploited by others involved in criminal enterprises, and the importance of resisting pressure to participate in unlawful acts. The court’s decision to impose a 16-month prison sentence demonstrates the commitment to deterring drug smuggling and upholding the law





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