Influencer Katie Knowles Reveals Decades of Sexual Abuse by Her Father

Katie Knowles, wife of TV presenter Nick, publicly disclosed she was repeatedly raped by her father, revealing a secret she kept for twenty years. Her decision followed research into her father's traumatic childhood and the racial discrimination he faced.

Katie Knowles , a 35-year-old business owner and influencer, has publicly revealed a decades-long secret: she was repeatedly raped by her father. The revelation, made via an Instagram video last Saturday, shocked her friends and followers.

Knowles, who married TV presenter Nick last year, had previously only alluded to a 'very difficult' relationship with her father, who passed away in 2008 when she was 18. This public disclosure marks a significant step for the mother-of-two, stemming from a period of intense reflection and a desire to understand the man who inflicted such trauma. Prior to going public, Knowles spent weeks researching her father's past, uncovering details about his own challenging childhood.

Her father, David Eugene Dadzie, was born in 1949 in Islington, north London, to a British mother and a Nigerian father. He was sent to Salesian College, a Catholic boarding school in Oxford, at a young age. Knowles shared photos of her father as a schoolboy, seeking information from alumni about his time there. Accounts from former students paint a picture of a harsh environment marked by physical abuse, with boys routinely beaten by priests.

Knowles herself had been told by her father that his time at the school was 'horrible,' recalling stories of priests using violence and racial slurs. Knowles' investigation also revealed the racial discrimination her father likely faced as a mixed-race child in 1950s Britain. She shared an old newspaper clipping featuring a photo of her father as a five-year-old, accompanied by racially insensitive language describing him as one of a pair of 'coloured children.

' Knowles expressed her shock and sadness at the blatant racism present in the article, acknowledging the complex emotions she holds towards her father. This exploration of her father’s past appears to be intertwined with her decision to finally speak out about the abuse she endured, suggesting a search for understanding amidst profound pain.

The decision to share her story is a brave act, bringing to light a deeply personal and traumatic experience and potentially opening a dialogue about abuse, trauma, and the impact of historical context





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Sexual Abuse Katie Knowles Childhood Trauma Domestic Violence Abuse Revelation Father Salesian College Racial Discrimination

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