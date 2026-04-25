Influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska in Coma After Nightclub Collision; Former X Factor Star Charged

Instagram and TikTok star Klaudia Zakrzewska is in a coma with a uncertain prognosis after being hit by a car outside a Soho nightclub. Gabrielle Carrington, a former X Factor contestant, has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident. The victim's mother is pleading for prayers and support.

The mother of social media influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska , known online as Klaudiaglam, has issued a heartbreaking plea for prayers as her daughter remains in a coma following a devastating collision outside a Soho nightclub.

Ms. Zakrzewska, a 30-year-old Polish-born model with a significant following on Instagram and TikTok exceeding 250,000, was struck along with two other pedestrians in the early hours of Sunday morning. The incident occurred outside the Inca nightclub in Westminster, prompting a major police investigation. Former X Factor finalist Gabrielle Carrington, 29, who performs under the name RIELLEUK, has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident and appeared in Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

The mother’s emotional appeal, shared on a GoFundMe page established to help with mounting legal and medical expenses, paints a grim picture of her daughter’s condition. She reveals that doctors have expressed grave concerns about Ms. Zakrzewska’s chances of survival, citing the severity of her injuries. Despite this bleak prognosis, the mother steadfastly clings to hope, emphasizing her daughter’s strength and unwavering spirit.

She describes Klaudia as a ‘gorgeous’ and ‘wonderful’ individual who has touched countless lives with her kindness and generosity, deserving every opportunity to continue fighting for her life. The GoFundMe campaign aims to alleviate the financial burden on the family, allowing them to focus entirely on supporting Klaudia’s recovery. Further updates on social media continue to emphasize the family’s reliance on prayer and the outpouring of support from friends, fans, and well-wishers.

The mother’s recent posts express a desperate hope for a miracle, describing her daughter as her ‘angel, my world, my everything’ and imploring everyone to send love, strength, and healing her way. The collision also resulted in serious injuries to a man in his 50s who was attempting to unlock his e-scooter at the time of the incident. He sustained life-changing injuries and is currently receiving medical care in hospital.

A third woman, in her 30s, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Police investigations are ongoing, and authorities have confirmed that the incident is not being treated as an act of terror. A disturbing video circulating online captures the moment a black vehicle veered onto the pavement, colliding with the pedestrians. Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell has appealed to the public for information, urging anyone who witnessed the collision or any preceding events to come forward.

She stressed that even seemingly insignificant details could prove crucial to the investigation. Gabrielle Carrington’s background includes a previous appearance on The X Factor in 2013 as a member of the girl group Miss Dynamix, where she impressed judges with her vocal talent. She has since transitioned into the world of social media influencing, amassing a substantial following on Instagram.

The investigation continues as the community rallies around the victims and their families, hoping for a positive outcome amidst this tragic event





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Klaudia Zakrzewska Gabrielle Carrington Soho Nightclub Attempted Murder

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