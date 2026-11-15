Influencer Nicole Wong Sentenced for Perverting Justice with Speeding Fines

Social media star Nicole Wong receives a suspended prison sentence for perverting the course of justice by naming her jailed ex-partner for speeding tickets.

Social media personality Nicole Wong has been sentenced by the Lincoln Crown Court for admitting to three counts of perverting the course of justice. The parenting influencer, who is known online as The Wisdom Family, pleaded guilty to providing the identification details of her incarcerated former partner to avoid receiving speeding fines. The court heard that these offences took place in August 2022, May 2023, and July 2024.

Incarcerated Ex-Partner Used for Speeding Fines

Nicole Wong, aged 34 and residing in Leeds, utilized her former partner's driving license number and bank details to pay the penalties for three separate traffic violations. She nominated him as the driver despite the fact that he was serving a prison sentence during the entire period of the offences. He was incarcerated from May 2022 and remained in custody until his release in February 2025.

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The deception was not uncovered until May 2025, after her ex-partner had already completed his sentence and left prison. He was completely unaware that he had been falsely accused of committing these traffic infractions. The court was informed that Wong had access to his personal financial and identification information, which she exploited to evade legal consequences for her own driving行为.

Driving Offences and Legal Mitigation Arguments

The speeding incidents involved driving speeds of 48 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour zone for two of the offences, and 46 miles per hour for the third. Her defense lawyer, Michael Cranmer-Brown, argued before the court that this was not the most severe example of perverting the course of justice. He stated that the strategy to use the victim's details was suggested by the man she was living with at the time, rather than being her original idea.

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Mitigating factors presented to the court included the fact that the victim did not desire to see Wong incarcerated. He formally stated that he had forgiven her actions and recognized that imprisonment would have a negative impact on their six children, whom they co-parent together. The court accepted that his personal stance was to avoid further legal trouble for his former partner.

Previous Criminal History and Court Sentencing

Wong has a documented history of legal issues, including five previous convictions for various offences. In February 2024, she appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court where she received a 12-month community order for assaulting her ex-partner's new girlfriend. That incident occurred at traffic lights in Leeds, where Wong punched the other woman in the head, leaving a visible injury before other motorists intervened.

Recorder Ann Marie Trussler sentenced Wong to ten months imprisonment, suspended for a period of 12 months. As part of her sentence, she must complete a probation requirement and perform 100 hours of unpaid community work. Additionally, the court imposed a driving disqualification for 28 days, preventing her from operating a vehicle for the specified duration.

Online Presence and Public Impact

As a prominent parenting influencer, Nicole Wong commands a significant digital following with 325,000 followers on Instagram and 153,000 on TikTok. Her content typically offers followers an insight into her daily life as a mother of six, showcasing domestic activities and family moments. Recent videos uploaded by Wong have featured her preparing Sunday lunches, carrying out home DIY tasks, and organizing household chores.

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The influencer also shares content related to fashion and home management, including clips of her modeling new outfits and managing messy bedrooms. Her social media presence has previously focused on lifestyle topics such as Christmas stocking fillers and gift boxes for her children. This sentencing marks a significant disruption to her public narrative as she balances her role as a content creator with legal accountability.