Influencer Paola Márquez Found Dead in Mexico, Probed as Possible Suicide

Influencer Paola Márquez was found dead in her apartment in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, in what investigators are looking into as a possible suicide. Márquez, 30, was discovered unresponsive by a family member who contacted emergency services. The influencer had more than 2 million followers on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, where she posted lifestyle and traveling content.

Influencer Paola Márquez was found dead in her apartment in San Luis Potosí, Mexico , in what investigators are looking into as a possible suicide. Márquez, 30, was discovered unresponsive by a family member who contacted emergency services.

The influencer had more than 2 million followers on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, where she posted lifestyle and traveling content. In her final clip on TikTok, Márquez told her followers she felt like she had been moving in the wrong direction. Her father, Hercules Márquez Balderas, took to Facebook to mourn her, saying 'My treasure went ahead, my beautiful daughter Paola Marquez.

' A funeral mass was held in memory of the late influencer, and fans also posted memorial statements upon learning of Marquez's tragic passing on her social media accounts. The probe into Márquez's untimely passing centered around possible suicide. Fans expressed their condolences and shared their memories of Márquez, saying she had made them happy with her videos.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call or text the confidential 24/7 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in the US on 988





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