Virender Bisht arrested for murder after intruder Abhinav dies from injuries. Neha Bisht, an influencer with millions of followers, was the target of the fatal intrusion in New Delhi.

Police in New Delhi have arrested Virender Bisht, the father of social media personality Neha Bisht, on suspicion of murder following a violent confrontation at the family's residence in east Delhi. The arrest stems from an incident that occurred on November 7, when an intruder named Abhinav forced his way into the home and was subsequently beaten by relatives and neighbors. Abhinav, a 28-year-old IT worker from Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, sustained severe injuries during the altercation and later succumbed to them at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in New Delhi on November 15.

The Fatal Intrusion and Immediate Aftermath

The tragedy began when Abhinav jumped over the boundary wall of the Bisht residence in east Delhi. Police reports indicate that he was attempting to demand marriage from Neha Bisht, who had been publicly sharing updates about her upcoming wedding to her fiancé, fellow influencer Abishek Bhatt. Upon discovering the intruder, enraged relatives and neighbors caught hold of Abhinav and attacked him, resulting in serious internal and external injuries. Officers were called to the scene after the assault, and Abhinav was immediately rushed to the hospital. Despite medical attention, he died more than a week later, triggering a murder investigation by local authorities.

Also read Kindness Influencer Calum Fentie Arrested After Snapchat Scandal

Background on the Intruder and Influencer

Neha Bisht is a prominent digital content creator with 2.8 million followers on YouTube and 643,000 followers on Instagram. Investigators revealed that Abhinav had followed her on social media for some time, liking her posts and developing a one-sided emotional attachment to her. According to a police source cited by The Hindu, the influencer initially thought he was a fan and agreed to meet him during a previous encounter. Abhinav had traveled nearly 2,000 kilometers from Ghazipur to visit the family property several months earlier, but it was only after he learned of her impending marriage to Abishek Bhatt that he returned to Delhi with the intent to force a union.

Advertisement

Stakeholder Positions and Police Findings

Law enforcement officials stated that Abhinav was deeply distressed by Neha Bisht's decision to marry another man, which likely motivated his desperate actions on November 7. Virender Bisht, the influencer's father, and a neighbor were detained on suspicion of murder due to their involvement in the beating. The investigation is currently ongoing as authorities piece together the exact sequence of events leading to Abhinav's death. The case highlights the volatile intersection of online parasocial relationships and real-world boundaries, as Abhinav's actions escalated from digital admiration to a physical intrusion that resulted in a fatality.

Broader Context of Safety for Travelers and Influencers

This incident follows another high-profile case involving international visitors in India, drawing attention to safety concerns for travelers and digital content creators in the region. In 2024, a Brazilian influencer named Fernanda and her partner Vicente from Spain were allegedly beaten and gangraped by seven men while motorcycling through the Dumka district in Jharkhand. The couple shared harrowing video footage from a hospital, showing visible bruises and severe injuries. Vicente reported that his mouth was destroyed by attackers using a helmet and a stone, while Fernanda noted that the primary intention of the assailants was sexual assault. These cases underscore the complex safety challenges faced by individuals in the public eye and travelers in remote areas.