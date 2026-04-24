Influencer's Lavish Brand-Sponsored Bachelorette Party Goes Viral

TikTok influencer Brigette Pheloung's over-the-top bachelorette party, sponsored by Swan Beauty and featuring a private jet and luxury villa in St. Barths, has captured the internet's attention, showcasing a new era of extravagant pre-wedding celebrations.

A new standard for bachelorette parties has emerged, moving far beyond traditional celebrations. Influencer Brigette Pheloung, known as @Acquiredstyle on TikTok with over 1.7 million followers, has sparked viral attention with her lavish, brand-sponsored bachelorette trip to St. Barths .

The celebration, intended for her upcoming wedding to Mitch McHale, involved a private jet journey – a Boeing Business Jet valued at millions – and accommodation in a luxurious private villa. The entire experience was sponsored by Swan Beauty, a company specializing in AI-powered beauty mirrors. Brigette’s bachelorette party wasn’t a small gathering; she invited nearly 20 friends, including fellow content creators like Kit Keenan, Audrey Trullinger, Lauren Wolfe, and Klea Mulla, alongside her twin sister Danielle.

The group documented every aspect of the trip on social media, beginning with the private jet experience. Passengers were greeted with branded drinks served in coconut shells, a breakfast buffet, and custom-branded pillows and blankets. The jet itself boasted amenities like a full-size bed, a conference table, and cashmere furnishings. Brigette herself carried a $35,000 Hermès Kelly bag, and the bridal party sported matching neon sweatsuits from the twins’ brand, phe phe, while Brigette wore a custom bedazzled white suit.

Gifts, including a Goyard tote bag with her new initials, were exchanged during the flight. Upon arrival in St. Barths, the group was transported to a sprawling private villa featuring multiple living rooms, a large kitchen, and open-air bedrooms with ocean views. The villa rental is estimated to cost over $18,000 per week. Brigette shared a tour of the villa on TikTok, quickly garnering nearly half a million views.

The villa was adorned with swan-shaped pool floats, reflecting the Swan Beauty sponsorship, and closets stocked with phe phe brand clothing. Each guest received a goodie bag filled with high-end products from brands like Summer Fridays, Rhode Skin, Lemme, and Emi Jay, totaling over $200 in value. This extravagant bachelorette party highlights a growing trend of influencer-led, brand-sponsored celebrations, redefining the traditional pre-wedding experience and setting a new benchmark for luxury and social media engagement





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