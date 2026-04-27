Influencer's Lavish Hen Party Entirely Funded by Beauty Brand

American influencer Brigette Pheloung's St Barts hen party was completely sponsored by Swan Beauty, including a £40 million private jet, luxury villa, and lavish experiences, showcasing a new level of brand-funded influencer marketing.

The recent trend of influencers seeking freebies has reached new heights with American influencer Brigette Pheloung , known as Acquired Style, and her extravagant hen party in St Barts .

Pheloung, with nearly three million followers, is celebrating her upcoming marriage to financier Mitch McHale with a celebration that appears entirely brand-funded. The trip began with a private jet flight – valued at over £40 million – provided by the family behind US beauty brand Swan Beauty, who also sponsored the entire event. Colby Mitchell, wife of a wealthy investor and a key figure at Swan Beauty, was even present on the trip.

From the moment Pheloung and her 17 guests boarded the private Boeing Business Jet, the branding was pervasive. The jet itself was adorned with Swan Beauty logos, and guests were encouraged to download the brand’s app. Upon arrival in St Barts, the group stayed in a luxury villa, likely owned by Swan Beauty, and were dressed in clothing from Pheloung’s own label, Phe Phe.

Each bedroom was equipped with Swan Beauty’s £600 ‘smart mirror,’ featuring AI skin analysis and augmented reality makeup tools. The itinerary included themed evenings, lavish dinners – one costing £26,000 – and a chartered yacht, also belonging to the Swan Beauty family. The entire experience was meticulously documented on social media, with Pheloung showcasing designer labels and promoting the sponsoring brand.

The strategic nature of the trip is evident in the surge of interest in Swan Beauty following the influencer getaway. Searches for ‘Swan Beauty Colby Mitchell’ increased by 750 percent over the weekend, and the brand’s Instagram following nearly doubled. Guests received goodie bags worth over £1,000, filled with products from various beauty brands.

The event attracted a host of other prominent social media personalities, including Lauren Wolfe, Cierra Miller, Kit Keenan, and Audrey Trullinger, turning the hen party into a significant marketing opportunity for Swan Beauty. This event highlights the increasing sophistication of influencer marketing and the lengths to which brands will go to gain exposure through social media personalities.

The scale of the expenditure and the complete reliance on brand funding set this event apart, even within the context of recent controversies surrounding influencer freebies





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