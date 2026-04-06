Influencer with 'Deformed' Face After Botched Fillers Undergoes Breast Augmentation

A Brazilian influencer, disfigured by fraudulent cosmetic fillers, has undergone multiple surgeries, including a breast augmentation, after a disastrous initial procedure. Her story highlights the dangers of unregulated cosmetic treatments and the importance of seeking qualified medical professionals.

Brazilian social media influencer Juliana Oliveira, known online as Juju do Pix, has undergone a second surgery after a botched cosmetic procedure left her with severe facial disfigurement. The initial procedure, in 2017, involved injections that she believed were silicone-based fillers. However, she was unknowingly injected with 21 syringes of mineral oil and laxatives by an illegal clinic, as reported by The Sun.

The injections caused immense swelling in her cheeks and eyelids, drastically altering her appearance and leading to difficulties in finding work. Oliveira, who is transgender, shared that she sought the injections in an effort to enhance her femininity and beauty. This unfortunate situation highlights the dangers associated with unregulated cosmetic procedures and the devastating impact they can have on an individual's life. After years of searching for a solution, Oliveira found Dr. Thiago Marra, who performed reconstructive surgery in November to address the damage. The surgery, which took over four hours, involved removing the mineral oil and excess skin from her face. Dr. Marra has shared updates on her progress, indicating that further procedures may be necessary to achieve the desired outcome. The influencer's journey underscores the emotional and physical toll of cosmetic procedures gone wrong, and the long road to recovery. She's seen before (l) and after (r) getting the fillers. She went under the knife in November to attempt to fix the damage and now she has revealed that she's gotten a second surgery - but this time it wasn't on her face. She got a boob job.\Following the initial facial reconstructive surgery, Oliveira has now undergone a breast augmentation. This second surgery, a silicone implant procedure, was performed by Dr. Marra, who shared a video showcasing the results on his social media. He noted that the healing process is progressing well and that her self-esteem has significantly improved. The doctor emphasized that the final results of the breast augmentation will continue to evolve over the next three to six months. This news underscores the psychological effects that a botched cosmetic procedure can have on a person, and the measures that a person will take to improve their self esteem, especially after such a serious issue. The double surgery helps demonstrate that the person is willing to undertake great lengths to fix their body. The incident also acts as a message, and a warning to others. The transformation is on its way, according to the surgeon. The incident serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of thorough research, due diligence, and choosing qualified medical professionals. She is now undergoing healing and rehabilitation following the initial surgery, and is also celebrating the new addition to her body.\The case of Juliana Oliveira is not an isolated incident. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported in April 2024 that 22 people from 11 states experienced harmful reactions after receiving injections of Botox from unlicensed or untrained providers. These injections were administered in non-medical settings, such as spas and homes, emphasizing the risks associated with seeking cosmetic procedures outside of a licensed medical environment. The reported reactions occurred between November 2023 and March 2024 in states including California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington. This highlights a broader pattern of dangerous practices within the cosmetic industry, where unqualified individuals may offer procedures that can result in serious health complications. The CDC's report serves as a stark reminder of the importance of verifying the qualifications and credentials of any provider before undergoing cosmetic treatments. Oliveira's story, combined with the CDC report, underscores the need for greater regulation and patient awareness within the cosmetic industry, and of the importance of verifying the credentials of the doctor, and the reputation of the clinic, before undergoing any procedure





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Cosmetic Surgery Botched Injections Influencer Breast Augmentation Medical Malpractice

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