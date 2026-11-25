Max Balegde has apologised for a TikTok filmed outside Downing Street as Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage criticised the videos and Andy Burnham defended engaging with influencers.

Andy Burnham has defended a Downing Street reception for social media influencers after criticism of videos filmed at the event, including a TikTok by Max Balegde that government minister Bridget Phillipson called totally unacceptable.

Balegde has apologised for any offence caused by the now deleted clip, in which he mimed to the lyric bomboclaat pussywagon chicken nugget outside the front door of the Prime Minister's official residence. The anger over the clip spilled over into Prime Minister's Questions, where Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch accused Burnham of debasing his office.

Also read Max Balegde Defends Downing Street Video Amid Political Backlash

Badenoch Condemns Offensive Video

She said the words used by Balegde were so offensive that she would not repeat them, describing them as disgusting and pejorative comments about women's private parts. She added it was a disgrace that the Number 10 door, a symbol of the UK's power and authority, had been degraded and that the PM should apologise for using Number 10 as his personal studio for silly TikToks. Burnham said the video had been taken down and the creator had rightly apologised.

Advertisement

But he added: I won't apologise for engaging with people that young people themselves are looking to for their information. Not this individual, I'm talking about the wider point. She sneers at TikTokers, she sneers at influencers, young people are looking to these people for their information, and I won't apologise.

Burnham Defends Youth Engagement

Earlier, responding to Badenoch's criticism of people dancing around Downing Street, he said: Wait until she hears about the lockdown parties that happened there, she'll be really outraged when she hears about those. About 60 content creators were invited to the Downing Street reception last month. Videos from inside the premises were recorded on government phones.

Attendees confirmed they had to hand personal devices in and were given a phone and a camera to film with, with the footage they recorded sent to them after the event. Balegde's YouTube video of the evening includes pictures of him talking to Burnham and a video of him introducing the PM to the stage at a Content Creator Reception.

He told followers the idea came from a trend at the time about having an inappropriate song stuck in your head at all times, even at Downing Street, and that he had 10 seconds to film on the street after getting his phone back. Balegde, who has 3.6 million TikTok followers, addressed the backlash in an Instagram post. He said: My content is always meant to be silly, fun, and light-hearted.

Balegde Blames Right Wing Narrative

If anybody was offended by that video, I sincerely apologise. Nobody was offended for weeks until revolting right-wing people tried to put this disgusting narrative on it. And if anybody then looks at the video and is offended, I get that. So hence why I took it down because I think that is disgusting, to be honest with you.

Advertisement

Phillipson, the women and equalities minister, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme she was glad Balegde had taken the offending video down but defended the government's social media strategy. She said the prime minister would continue to engage with content creators, who cover a range of audiences, often very noble and worthy causes such as financial literacy or health education.

Farage Criticises Puerile Use Of Door

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said the use of the Downing Street door in videos was puerile and demeaning but he would also engage with content creators if he was PM. Artist Sophie Tea, who has more than 1.3 million followers on TikTok, told Today she had been excited to be invited to the reception, describing it as a privilege.

She said: I believe in the democratization of information and I think this opportunity was perfect for me to be able to understand more what's going on. Number 10 is meant to represent the whole country and the more people feel like they belong there, the better. She said she was looking to use her platform to communicate to the UK some of the brilliant things that are happening in government.

Asked if she was being used by the government, she said absolutely but it was mutually exploitative because, as an independent artist, she had used it to prop up my own value. Writing on X, Luke Tryl, the UK director of pollsters More In Common, said it was sensible for Burnham to use influencers to reach a wider audience and it was helping the PM seem in touch.

But he added that the PM's biggest weakness was being seen as a people pleaser and he should also do non-softball interviews with traditional scrutiny media to help tackle that.