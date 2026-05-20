Injurious Wasp Nest Increase in UK Warns Against Yard Action

With unprecedented warmth signaling an early start to the annual wasp-nest building season, the sudden increase has Rentokil Pest Control concerned. A 61-percent rise in residential wasp nest activity has been recorded between Q2 2024 and Q2 2025.

With temperatures across parts of the UK set to hit 26°C this week, many Brits will be looking forward to enjoying the sunshine. But a new warning might make you think twice before heading out into the garden.

Rentokil Pest Control has issued an urgent warning over an influx of wasps. Wasp nest activity has spiked by 61 per cent year–on–year, signalling an active start to the season, according to the experts.

"As daylight hours increase and temperatures begin to climb, queen wasps emerge from their winter hibernation in search of somewhere to build nests," explained Paul Blackhurst, Head of Technical Academy at Rentokil Pest Control. Normally, the nests start small - but they soon grow and become much more difficult to contain.

"Grisly photos released by Rentokil even show a wasp nest inside a teddy bear," the Daily Mail reported. Rentokil's technicians warn that they can actually form in everything from garden furniture to boots





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Wasps Nests Increase UK Warmth Colonies Home Forty-Seven Summer

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