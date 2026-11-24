Anthony Russell pleaded guilty to murdering Ian Huntley at HMP Frankland and was sentenced to a second whole-life order. Huntley died nine days after Russell attacked him with a metal bar in the prison recycling workshop.

Anthony Russell, 44, has pleaded guilty to murdering Ian Huntley at HMP Frankland and was sentenced to a second whole-life order. He changed his plea one day into his trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

Russell killed 52-year-old Huntley by swinging a 4kg metal bar at least six times at his head on February 26. The attack occurred in the prison recycling workshop near Durham. Huntley died in hospital nine days later from a fractured skull and brain bleed, never regaining consciousness. The prosecution called it a cold-blooded murder planned for weeks.

Also read Anthony Russell denies murdering Ian Huntley at HMP Frankland in February

Russell Boasts Of Killing Huntley

Bodycam footage released today shows Russell walking through the prison yard shouting Ian Huntley is dead. A guard told him to shut up, and Russell replied I am proud of it, sorry I am not, but I am. Russell waved to the press bench as he was led out of the dock, flanked by four security guards. Mr Justice Hilliard said there had been tension between Russell and Huntley for about a year before the murder.

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The judge said tension between two such dangerous men is hardly surprising and told Russell he was able to give at least as good as he got. He added Russell picked the perfect opportunity to attack Huntley. The judge said Russell described caving Huntley's head in about six or seven times with a metal bar. When a staff member arrived, Russell stopped, showing he was in control during the fatal attack.

The judge said Huntley did nothing to annoy Russell that day, and Russell made up a claim that Huntley had shoulder-barged and grinned at him. Russell has prior convictions for burglary, robbery, and assault, as well as triple murder and rape. Defending, Tyrone Smith KC said Russell killed Huntley because Huntley was manipulative and had been trying to bully and intimidate him over time. Russell told police he believed Huntley was protected and thought he was big time.

Russell said if something happens, only one person loses and gets kicked off the wing, and it is not Huntley because of how high profile he is. Mr Smith added it is not an entirely inexplicable killing by someone keen on killing, noting a history of animosity started by Huntley. Mr Smith said Russell shows no remorse towards Huntley.

Russell Planned Fatal Attack Weeks

When asked by prison governor Craig Phipps about his intention, Russell replied to kill him, that is why he caved his head in about six or seven times with a metal bar. Russell said he decided to do him in about a week and a half before. He said he was sick of Huntley, who had put it on him about six months earlier, and he walked away, but Huntley bullied him in recent weeks.

Russell said he thought forget it, he was not putting up with it anymore, and as a natural lifer he had nothing to lose. He later told police Huntley had been arrogant, cocky, in his face, winding him up, and smiling, and he had had enough. Asked when he started planning, Russell said it was over weeks because of how Huntley talked down to him and his arrogance was eating at him.

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Huntley Murdered Soham Girls 2002

Huntley murdered Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in Soham in August 2002 and was jailed for life with a minimum of 40 years. In March 2022, Russell was handed a whole-life prison tariff for murders of a mother and son and a pregnant woman over six days. He killed Julie Williams, 58, and her son David Williams, 32, in Coventry in October 2020. Russell also admitted murdering pregnant Nicole McGregor, 31, found in woodland near Leamington Spa.

He was further convicted of raping Ms McGregor, whom he assaulted hours after she showed him a baby scan picture. Ahead of sentencing, prosecutor Matthew Bean KC said the case justified a whole life order. Russell shouted from the dock as Mr Bean outlined the 2020 convictions, saying because he did when the prosecutor described the Williams murder. Russell also shouted that is not true when Mr Bean discussed Ms McGregor's murder.

Judge Imposes Second Whole Life Order

Mr Justice Hilliard told Russell this offence is aggravated and imposed a second whole-life order. Russell's attack on Huntley was described as a cold-blooded murder that he planned for weeks. He stopped when staff intervened, showing control, and later boasted about the killing in footage. The judge noted Russell made up a suggestion that Huntley had shoulder-barged and grinned at him, but Huntley did nothing to provoke him that day.

The defence argued there was a history of animosity between the men. Russell said Huntley was a bully and manipulative, and if there was trouble, Huntley would not be moved from the wing due to his high profile. The court heard Russell has no remorse for the killing. Huntley's death came nine days after the attack, and he never regained consciousness.

Russell's guilty plea and sentencing bring a close to the trial that had been ongoing.