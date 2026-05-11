Innovative kitchen addition at Gwyneth Paltrow's Montecito mansion

Gwyneth Paltrow recently revealed a surprising addition to her kitchen - a sliding ladder set on a gold rail. The ladder, which is designed to allow the star to grab hard-to-reach items, was set against white cabinets. Fans were left stunned by the innovative design.

Have YOU got a story? Email Multimillionaire actress Gwyneth Paltrow left fans drooling as she opened the doors to her ritzy Montecito mansion in a cookery video this week.

The Goop founder, 53, who recently attended daughter Apple's college graduation, took to Instagram to share her recipe for a garden-veggie frittata with bacon, but all eyes soon turned to her envy-inducing farm-to-table garden and surprising kitchen addition. As the star showed off her dicing skills, she revealed her most unusual feature, a sliding ladder set on a gold rail. The ladder, set against white cabinets, is designed to allow Paltrow to grab hard-to-reach items.

Fans were left stunned at the star's innovative kitchen design, with one writing: 'It's the ladder for me.

' Others wrote: 'Beautiful kitchen' and 'Going to the garden in the back to pick up some vegetables....... I really love to see that.

' Gwyneth Paltrow left fans drooling as she opened the doors to her ritzy Montecito mansion in a cookery video this week - and revealed a surprising addition to her kitche





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Gwyneth Paltrow Montecito Mansion Kitchen Design Ladder Farm-To-Table Garden

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