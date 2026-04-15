Inquest Calls for Safeguarding After Baby Dies Following Antihistamine Administration by Nanny

An inquest has recommended mandatory safeguarding checks and updated police procedures after an eight-week-old baby died, with a coroner concluding that an antihistamine was likely administered by a nanny to sedate him. The investigation highlighted missed forensic opportunities by police and systemic failures in in-home childcare regulation.

A tragic inquest into the death of an eight-week-old baby boy has highlighted serious concerns regarding the administration of antihistamines and a perceived lack of thorough investigation by authorities. The infant was discovered unresponsive in his crib on January 15, 2024. Despite resuscitation attempts and an ambulance being called, the baby was pronounced dead shortly after.

Initially, the Metropolitan Police found no obvious cause of death, noting no signs of injury or neglect and an orderly home environment. However, subsequent examinations by the coroner, Professor Fiona Wilcox, revealed that crucial forensic opportunities may have been missed, potentially hindering a criminal prosecution. The presence of the antihistamine chlorpheniramine, commonly found in Piriton, was detected in the baby's bloodstream. Professor Wilcox concluded that the drug was likely administered by the night nanny, who was caring for the baby described as unsettled and fussy. The coroner stated that the chlorpheniramine was probably given to sedate the baby to sleep. While antihistamines are generally safe for most individuals, the NHS advises that they may not be suitable for children under one year of age. Furthermore, the NHS warns against using drowsy antihistamines, such as Piriton, solely for sleep problems, even though they can induce sleepiness. Expert medical opinion accepted by the court indicated that chlorpheniramine could have potentially caused or contributed to the baby's death, though it could not be definitively proven as the primary cause. The drug, known for its sedative effects, has been linked to child deaths and should not be given to infants without medical advice for specific conditions like allergies or itching associated with chickenpox. Its administration for the purpose of sedation is strongly discouraged. Further details emerged suggesting that while the nanny reported feeding the baby twice that evening, the police reportedly did not consider the possibility of the infant being drugged. Crucially, feeding bottles were not seized for examination, and investigators apparently failed to search for evidence of medication that could have led to the baby's death. The nanny was not arrested or interviewed, and a search of the property did not occur until October 2024, a full ten months after the incident. Professor Wilcox described this delay as a loss of all forensic opportunities and labelled the oversight as insufficient, given the potential for poisoning in such cases. Consequently, the official cause of death was recorded as sudden unexpected death in infancy. The coroner observed that the police appeared to be reassured by the home environment and did not investigate further, including potential third-party actions like the inappropriate administration of drugs. This failure to explore all possibilities meant that forensic evidence, which might have established the nanny's criminal intent in administering chlorpheniramine, was lost. In her report on preventing future deaths, Professor Wilcox expressed concern that child death investigation teams can become too readily satisfied when there are no immediate indicators of neglect or injury. She recommended updates to police training guidelines and emphasized the need for nannies to be educated on the risks of administering Piriton to children without medical advice or parental consent. A spokesperson for the National Nanny Association acknowledged the report's findings, recognizing a significant deficiency in the regulation of in-home childcare roles within the UK





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Antihistamines Baby Death Inquest Nanny Safeguarding

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