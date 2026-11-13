Inquest Concludes Fatal Drowning at Black Rock Sands Beach in North Wales

An inquest has ruled that Seyad Shahab Rasaeifa died by accidental drowning after diving into shallow water at Black Rock Sands in Gwynedd on May 25.

Seyad Shahab Rasaeifa, a 45-year-old father and devoted churchgoer, tragically lost his life after diving into shallow water at a popular North Wales beach. The fatal incident occurred on May 25 during a Bank Holiday weekend family trip to Black Rock Sands in Gwynedd.

Details of the Fatal Incident at Black Rock Sands

The inquest heard that Mr Rasaeifa, known to friends and family as Shabab, suffered a severe traumatic injury when he smashed his head on the seabed. He was subsequently transported to the Royal Stoke Hospital in Wolverhampton, West Midlands. Despite medical efforts, he died four days after the accident on May 25. The official medical cause of death was recorded as a hypoxic brain injury, indicating his brain was starved of oxygen following a cardiac arrest.

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Assistant Coroner Records Accidental Death

Sarah Riley, the assistant coroner for North West Wales, presided over the hearing in Caernarfon, Gwynedd. She officially recorded a conclusion of accidental death. The beach where the tragedy unfolded is one of the few in North Wales that allows cars to drive onto the sand. Its gentle shelf causes the tide to come in rapidly, a feature that frequently catches out unsuspecting visitors who may underestimate the water depth.

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Community Response and Funeral Arrangements

Mr Rasaeifa was born in Iran but had been a long-standing member of St Chad & St Mark's Church in Wolverhampton. Following his death, fellow worshippers from the church raised funds to help repatriate his body to Iran. The community had travelled 110 miles from their home to reach the beauty spot, making the loss even more profound for the local congregation.

Support for the Bereaved Family

The church community emphasized their solidarity with the grieving family through this difficult period. They stated that contributions for the repatriation were arranged in response to numerous kind offers of support received from the wider public. This initiative serves as an opportunity for those who wish to express love and assistance to Shahab's relatives during their mourning.