A coroner's inquest revealed critical errors in the release of Alexander Lewis-Ranwell, who killed three men in Exeter in 2019. The report details systemic failures by police, healthcare, and prison staff.

An official inquest has concluded that multiple systemic failures by police, healthcare providers, and prison staff directly contributed to the release of Alexander Lewis-Ranwell, the man responsible for killing three elderly men in Exeter in February 2019. The deaths of twins Dick and Roger Carter, both aged 84, and their friend Anthony Payne, aged 80, occurred after Lewis-Ranwell was released from custody despite clear warnings about his deteriorating mental health.

The Fatal Release Timeline and Events

On 10 February 2019, Lewis-Ranwell was released from Barnstaple police station at approximately 09:30, even though he had a documented history of paranoid schizophrenia and had been sectioned under the Mental Health Act twice previously. The jury found that he was released without a mandatory Mental Health Act assessment, ignoring professional concerns about his instability.

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Within hours of his release, the 28-year-old traveled to Exeter, where he attacked a farmer with a saw earlier that day. He then went to the home of Anthony Payne on Bonhay Road, where he killed him with a hammer less than three hours after his initial release. Subsequently, Lewis-Ranwell scaled the wall of the Carter brothers' home in Cowick Lane, retrieved a spade from the garden, and murdered both Dick and Roger Carter.

Nephew Questions Prevention and Safety Protocols

Alex Carter, the nephew of the twin victims, told BBC Radio 4 that he has little confidence that similar tragedies can be prevented under current systems. He stated that any number of people involved in the case could have identified that releasing Lewis-Ranwell was incorrect. His primary concern is whether visible improvements have actually occurred since the 2019 events, as he remains unconvinced that enough has changed to ensure public safety.

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Carter emphasized the need for agencies to rigorously examine how information is recorded, shared, and acted upon. He argued that Devon and Cornwall Police, Devon County Council, and G4S must review their internal processes because the system failed in multiple distinct areas. He demanded transparency, stating that he wants to see or hear concrete evidence of improvement rather than just hearing that changes have been introduced.

Professional Warnings Ignored by Custody Staff

Evidence presented during the inquest highlighted numerous ignored warnings regarding Lewis-Ranwell's mental state during his arrests between 8 and 10 February. One custody officer described him as one of the most mentally unwell individuals they had ever encountered, noting his violent attack on a farmer with a saw. Another professional expressed extreme concern for both public safety and Lewis-Ranwell's own welfare if he were to be released.

Despite these explicit warnings, Lewis-Ranwell was let go without the requisite psychiatric evaluation. His arrest on 11 February followed an incident at an Exeter hotel, after which he was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity. The failure to act on these professional assessments allowed him to proceed with the deadly attacks on the three men.

Institutional Responses and Ongoing Investigations

Devon and Cornwall Police stated that its Professional Standards Department liaised with the Independent Office for Police Conduct on 13 February 2019, requesting a voluntary referral. The force confirmed that areas of learning identified during the inquest are being addressed. The IOPC received a complaint referral in March 2020 and determined that an investigation was appropriate, which was carried out by the police force's own Professional Standards Department.

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Other involved entities have also responded to the inquest findings. G4S Health Services, which no longer operates, offered condolences for the tragic events. The Devon Partnership NHS Trust extended sympathies to the families and pledged to embed improvements in their systems. However, critics like Alex Carter maintain that without visible, tangible changes in how information is managed, the risk of future failures remains significant.