An inquest concludes systemic failures by police and healthcare providers contributed to the deaths of Anthony Payne and twins Dick and Roger Carter.

An official inquest has concluded that critical shortcomings by police and healthcare professionals directly contributed to the deaths of three elderly victims murdered by Alexander Lewis-Ranwell in February 2019. The 35-year-old paranoid schizophrenic killed 80-year-old Anthony Payne and identical twins Dick and Roger Carter, both aged 84, in a brutal killing spree that occurred shortly after he was released from custody.

Violent Trigger After Horse Release Incident

Lewis-Ranwell was initially arrested for releasing a horse from a farm without permission. Footage released this week shows the attacker inside a police cell, ranting about his friendship with the animal hours before his eventual release. He told officers he was meeting an 'old mate,' identifying the horse as his companion, a claim that underscored his deteriorating mental state. During the interview, he stated, 'I can't remember his name. Old mate - is that his name?' and later claimed the horse 'just popped up' in his memory.

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Missed Warnings and Medical Assessment Errors

The inquest revealed that Lewis-Ranwell spoke to his mother from Barnstaple Police Station on the day of the initial arrest. His mother immediately recognized his instability, describing his behavior as aggressive and confrontational. She informed the police that she had witnessed violent outbursts before and urged them to intervene. Police made no formal note of this warning, instead releasing him on bail for burglary and criminal damage. He was taken to a homeless center but left after threatening staff, a detail reported back to police before the murders occurred.

Flawed Mental Health Evaluation by G4S Doctor

Despite being taken into custody again for attacking 82-year-old John Ellis with a saw, Lewis-Ranwell was released after a rushed medical evaluation. Dr. Mihail Pichiu, a police doctor employed by the outsourcing firm G4S, assessed the attacker. Lewis-Ranwell claimed to see unicorns and smell gas, yet Dr. Pichiu concluded within 15 minutes that no Mental Health Act assessment was required. The doctor stated he displayed no signs of delusions or psychosis. It was later revealed that Dr. Pichiu was under-qualified for this specific role, a fact that highlights the systemic failures identified by the inquest.

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Brutal Murders and Legal Outcomes

After being released from custody, Lewis-Ranwell traveled to Exeter and committed the murders. He bludgeoned Anthony Payne to death with a hammer at his home. He then traveled to the home of the Carter twins, where he killed them with a spade. Prior to the arrests, he also threatened a hotel night porter with a butcher's knife, shouting that he intended to kill people in the hotel. In a subsequent trial, a jury found Lewis-Ranwell not guilty of murder by reason of insanity. He was remanded into the high-security psychiatric care at Broadmoor Hospital, where he remains detained today.

Family Response to Systemic Inquiries

The families of the victims expressed relief that the inquest exposed the missed opportunities that allowed the attacker to continue his rampage. Amanda Taylor, niece of Dick and Roger Carter, stated that nearly eight years after the killings, the findings confirm the systemic failures that cost their uncles their lives. She emphasized that while nothing can undo the loss, the hope is that these findings will drive meaningful and lasting change across all involved organizations to prevent similar tragedies in the future.