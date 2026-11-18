The inquest into the death of Private Sean Rooney heard dramatic testimony from colleagues about the fatal attack in Lebanon on December 14, 2022.

Private Seán Rooney, a 24-year-old soldier from Newtowncunningham in County Donegal, died after his UN-marked military jeep was surrounded and fired upon by an armed mob in Lebanon. The tragic incident occurred on December 14, 2022, near the village of Al-Aqbiya while Rooney and three colleagues were transporting two soldiers returning to Beirut Airport for compassionate leave. A second day of the inquest at Dublin District Coroner's Court revealed the final moments of the patrol, highlighting a series of dangerous confrontations and a lack of detailed security briefing prior to the departure.

Core Details of the Fatal Attack

The inquiry established that the convoy of two Toyota Land Cruisers became separated after stopping at border outpost EP28 near the Litani River to remove UN flags. One vehicle experienced engine failure, forcing the remaining jeep, driven by Private Rooney, to attempt to catch up with the lead vehicle. Approximately 4km from EP28, the group realized they had missed a turn toward Beirut and were unable to re-establish radio contact with the lead car. They were forced to rely on mobile phones to coordinate, which ultimately failed as the situation deteriorated rapidly.

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Corporal Nathan Bryan, who was traveling in the rear of the vehicle, testified that the group encountered four separate Denials of Freedom of Movement (DFOMs) after entering a hostile village. The situation began when a green van blocked their path, preventing them from returning south. An attempt to open Private Rooney's door failed as he locked it, but the van subsequently rammed their vehicle. As they attempted to reverse and turn around, they were surrounded by a larger group of locals who displayed increasingly aggressive behavior.

Testimony from Corporal Nathan Bryan

The inquest heard highly charged testimony from Corporal Nathan Bryan, who revealed he had volunteered to drive the vehicle shortly before the shooting. Bryan broke into tears while recounting that Private Rooney had insisted on driving despite Bryan's offer, stating he wanted to get something off his chest by explaining his proposal. During the confrontation, a man in his 30s pointed a semi-automatic pistol at the window and made a death threat by drawing his finger across his throat. Shots were fired at the bonnet and tires, and the rear window was smashed while attackers tried to force open the boot door.

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Captain David Kelly, who was commanding the lead vehicle, communicated that he would come to their assistance. However, Captain Kelly advised that it was too unsafe to proceed and directed the isolated jeep to say their goodbyes. The witnesses described a harrowing scene where they waited for help that never arrived while under sustained fire. The attack resulted in fatal gunshot wounds to Private Rooney, who was attached to the 27th Infantry Battalion based at Aiken Barracks in Dundalk, County Louth.

Procedural Failures and Security Concerns

Evidence presented to the court highlighted significant procedural gaps on the day of the incident. Witnesses stated that while standard briefings are usually held in the company office at Camp Shamrock in southern Lebanon, no detailed briefing took place on December 14, 2022. A shorter 'frago' briefing was also reportedly omitted just before departure. This lack of preparation contributed to the confusion when the convoy became separated and the soldiers were unable to navigate safely back to their base.

The testimony provided by the surviving colleagues was based on statements given to gardaí in early 2023. Some portions of the evidence were held in private due to security concerns regarding the operational environment in Lebanon. The inquest continues to examine the broader circumstances surrounding the death of Private Seán Rooney, focusing on the duty of care owed to soldiers undertaking peacekeeping duties with UNIFIL. The tragic loss has drawn attention to the risks faced by Irish soldiers deployed in high-threat zones and the importance of robust security protocols for personnel returning home on leave.