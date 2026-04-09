Inquest Hears Details of Tragic Death of Autistic Girl, 7, Found in Pond

An inquest revealed the circumstances surrounding the death of seven-year-old Nyla May Bradshaw, a non-verbal autistic girl who died after being found unresponsive in a pond during an outing with her childminder. The incident occurred at Owston Golf Course in South Yorkshire, prompting a community outpouring and highlighting concerns about care for disabled children.

An inquest has heard the tragic details surrounding the death of seven-year-old Nyla May Bradshaw, a non-verbal girl with autism, who was found unresponsive in a pond during an outing with her childminder. The devastating incident occurred at Owston Golf Course, north of Doncaster , South Yorkshire, on March 30th. Emergency services were called, but despite their best efforts, Nyla was pronounced dead at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

The inquest, held in Doncaster, provided a heartbreaking account of the events leading up to the tragedy. Coroner’s officer Jane McDonnell detailed Nyla's diagnosis and her vulnerability as a non-verbal child with autism. According to Ms. McDonnell, Nyla was under the care of a childminder and was taken to a park in the Owston area as part of her day. During this outing, she reportedly went through a gap in the fence and wandered towards woodland adjacent to the golf course, where the tragic event unfolded. The childminder immediately reported Nyla missing, triggering an extensive search operation. Police drones and a helicopter were deployed to assist in the search efforts. However, Nyla was ultimately discovered in a pond on the golf course, unresponsive and face down. This horrific discovery brought the search to a devastating conclusion, leaving the community and Nyla's family in a state of profound grief.\The loss of Nyla has deeply affected the community, particularly those involved with children with autism. The children’s autism charity Little Rainbows Doncaster shared a poignant tribute, describing Nyla as a beautiful and deeply loved girl who brought joy to everyone around her. The charity highlighted that despite being non-verbal, Nyla's presence spoke volumes and touched many lives. Little Rainbows emphasized Nyla’s love for Christmas and expressed their heartbreak over the loss. They poignantly noted the fear that many parents of autistic children experience daily, and the tragic reality that this fear had come true for Nyla’s family. Little Rainbows Doncaster also issued a statement following the tragic events, expressing their concerns about the systemic issues that may have contributed to the circumstances surrounding Nyla's death. They raised serious concerns regarding the adequacy, continuity, and safety of care provided for disabled children outside of school settings. They further asserted that such an incident should never happen to another family. The charity acknowledged Nyla's complex needs, noting that she attended a specialist school where she received one-to-one supervision at all times, underscoring the level of care she required. A fundraising page was established online to support Nyla’s family with funeral costs and other expenses, and it had raised over £20,000 by the time of the inquest.\The inquest into Nyla's death has brought a spotlight onto the challenges faced by families of children with autism and the need for enhanced safety measures and care provisions. The inquest serves as a reminder of the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of vulnerable children, particularly those with complex needs. The tragic loss of Nyla highlights the critical need for adequate supervision and appropriate care for children with disabilities, especially in settings outside of school. The incident prompts a crucial conversation about the support systems available to families and the importance of implementing effective safety measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future. The community's response, through fundraising and expressions of grief, underscores the profound impact Nyla's death has had and the collective desire to honor her memory while advocating for improved safety protocols and care for vulnerable children. The inquest's findings will likely contribute to further discussions and reviews of existing care practices and safety regulations to prevent any further tragedies. The focus now rests upon preventing such incidents from happening again and ensuring that all children are provided with the necessary support and a safe environment





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