The inquest into the death of Biddy Porter highlights how a mother's skepticism about vaccines and mental health contributed to a tragedy involving her psychotic teen daughter.

State Coroner Teresa O'Sullivan will hear final evidence on Thursday regarding the tragic death of 10-year-old Bridgette Biddy Porter. The inquest in Sydney will examine the circumstances surrounding the killing of the young girl by a 14-year-old family friend at a rural property in New South Wales. The events leading to the fatality occurred on July 8, 2020, during the school holidays. The killer, who was later diagnosed with schizophrenia, remains in custody at a forensic facility after a judge ruled she was not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

Coronial Inquiry into Fatal Attack

The core of the upcoming hearing focuses on the timeline of mental health decline in the teenage perpetrator. Peggy Dwyer SC, counsel assisting the coroner, will present closing submissions alongside lawyers representing the teen's family and state authorities. The proceedings aim to establish a factual record of what occurred before the attack. This information is intended to help counselors, general practitioners, and families understand early warning signs of severe mental distress in children.

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Mother Denied Mental Health Beliefs

A central point of contention at the inquest involves the mother's refusal to acknowledge her daughter's psychiatric needs. Rebekah Keukenmeester, the mother of the 14-year-old offender, testified that she never believed in mental health as a valid concept. She stated that her lack of understanding regarding psychiatric conditions meant she did not consider seeking professional help for her child. This attitude persisted even as her daughter exhibited increasingly violent and delusional behavior in the months leading up to the killing.

Vaccine Dispute Fractured Family Ties

The family dynamic was further complicated by a deep disagreement over public health measures. Keukenmeester was against the COVID-19 vaccine, a stance that created significant tension with other relatives. Her mother, the maternal grandmother, became alarmed when she learned about the teen's violent actions. The grandmother urged Keukenmeester to seek psychiatric assistance for her daughter but was rebuffed due to their differing views on vaccines and medical science.

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Warnings Ignored by Caregivers

Before the fatal incident, the teenage girl expressed disturbing intentions to her mother. Two weeks prior to the attack, she confessed that she thought about killing people all the time, including her own parents. She also targeted animals, killing six chickens on the family farm. Her father, who had never heard of schizophrenia, responded by removing her bedroom door and breaking a video game. Despite these clear indicators of psychosis, the mother maintained that seeking help did not occur to her.

Impact on Victim and Community

Biddy Porter, a clever and creative child, died from multiple injuries at the rural property. Her death has devastated the community and sparked a broader conversation about child mental health. Friends and supporters have shown solidarity by wearing T-shirts in support of Biddy at the inquest. The coroner's court is not an arena for blame, but rather a place to find answers. The goal is to prevent similar tragedies by improving recognition of mental illness in young people.