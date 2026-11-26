The NSW coroner investigates the 2020 killing of Biddy Porter, focusing on how the teenager's psychosis and missed clinical signs contributed to the tragedy.

The inquest into the fatal stabbing of ten-year-old Bridgette 'Biddy' Porter has concluded its proceedings in Lidcombe, shedding light on the tragic circumstances surrounding her death. The hearing, which closed twenty-four days after the date Biddy would have turned seventeen, examined the background of the attack that occurred on July 8, 2020, at a rural property in New South Wales.

Key Facts and Date of Tragedy

Biddy was staying at the home of a fourteen-year-old girl from her school community during the school holidays when the fatal incident took place. The victim was found dead on the property after the teenager, who was suffering from developing psychosis, attacked her. The coroner's inquiry focused heavily on the mental state of the attacker and the responses from adults in both families leading up to the event.

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Mechanism of Psychosis and Prior Incidents

Testimony revealed that the attacker had begun experiencing auditory hallucinations and delusions approximately one year prior to the killing. About twelve months before the fatal event, the teenager killed six chickens on the family property and began reporting visions to relatives. In response, her parents punished her by removing her bedroom door and breaking a video game console, unaware that these actions masked a serious underlying mental health crisis.

Stakeholder Positions and Missed Warning Signs

Biddy's parents, Dominic Porter and Rebekah Keukenmeester, presented compelling evidence that the attacker's family failed to recognize the severity of her deteriorating mental state. The teenager's mother testified that she did not seek professional help because she did not understand or believe in mental health concepts. She admitted that thoughts of killing people expressed by her daughter were dismissed as attention-seeking behavior rather than symptoms of psychosis.

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Impact on Victims and Future Recommendations

Legal representatives for Biddy's family argued that there was a significant opportunity lost when the attacker consulted a naturopath and subsequently a general practitioner. The GP referred the family to a psychiatrist but did not arrange urgent care because the mother withheld details of the homicidal ideation. This gap in the healthcare response is now a central focus for the State Coroner as she prepares to deliver final findings and recommendations at a later date.

Expert Opinions and Ongoing Legal Status

Forensic psychiatrist Olav Nielssen provided expert evidence stating that the early development of schizophrenia in the attacker was extremely rare and presented uniquely. While the attacker was ruled not criminally responsible due to mental illness by a New South Wales Supreme Court judge in 2021, she remains in a forensic facility with a confirmed schizophrenia diagnosis. The inquest continues to serve as a critical examination of how vague early symptoms can be missed by families and medical professionals alike.