Inquest into Death of 'Dancing Doorman' Killed in 'Unprovoked Attack' Scheduled for November

An inquest into the death of Osagie Harrison Aimiyekagbon, a 36-year-old security officer affectionately known as 'the dancing doorman', is set to take place in November. Aimiyekagbon was tragically killed in an unprovoked attack by Samuel Opokiti, a man he had repeatedly reported to the police for threats. Opokiti was found to be suffering from schizophrenia and pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Before his death on July 8, 2023, Aimiyekagbon had reached out to the police at least six times expressing concerns about Opokiti's threatening behavior towards him and his young son. He had also shared his belief that Opokiti was mentally unwell.

Before his death on July 8, 2023, Aimiyekagbon had reached out to the police at least six times expressing concerns about Opokiti's threatening behavior towards him and his young son. He had also shared his belief that Opokiti was mentally unwell.Manchester Crown Court proceedings revealed that Opokiti, aged 30 at the time, was diagnosed with schizophrenia. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility. Judgement was passed in January of this year, sentencing Opokiti to a hospital order under section 37 of the Mental Health Act with a section 41 restriction order. This means he can only be released with the approval of the Secretary of State, effectively confining him to Ashworth High Secure Hospital for the foreseeable future.A pre-inquest review hearing took place at Manchester Coroner's Court on Monday, primarily focusing on logistical and legal matters in preparation for the full inquest scheduled towards the end of November. The inquest, expected to last two days, will delve into several crucial aspects, including a 999 call made by Aimiyekagbon on July 7, the day before the incident, and the subsequent events. The hearing will be attended by Aimiyekagbon's brother, Uyi, family legal representatives, Greater Manchester Police, and the Independent Office for Police Conduct. Aimiyekagbon's death prompted an outpouring of tributes from friends and colleagues who remembered him as a kind, caring, and gentle soul with a heartwarming smile.





