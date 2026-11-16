Inquest into Natalie Boyce's Death Begins After Vaccine Booster

Coroners Court of Victoria examines the death of law student Natalie Boyce, who died weeks after a Moderna booster, focusing on hospital access and cardiac causes.

Deborah Hamilton has launched a legal and emotional battle to secure answers regarding the sudden death of her daughter, Natalie Boyce, a 21-year-old law student. The Coroners Court of Victoria commenced an inquest on Monday to determine the exact circumstances surrounding Ms. Boyce's passing at The Alfred hospital in Melbourne on March 27, 2022.

Clinical Timeline and Hospital Access Barriers

The investigation centers on the critical weeks following Ms. Boyce's receipt of a Moderna vaccine booster on February 18, 2022, a time when Victoria was navigating record-breaking lockdowns. The court heard that Natalie, a fit and healthy fourth-year Bachelor of Laws and Commerce student at Deakin University, fainted and hit her head the day after vaccination. Her mother, Deborah Hamilton, described her daughter as a happy, active young woman who was working four days a week and had planned a celebratory trip to Greece for her June birthday.

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Ms. Hamilton's testimony highlighted significant barriers to accessing her critically ill child across three separate medical facilities. She reported being denied entry to her daughter's bedside at Angliss Hospital, Monash Health's Clayton campus, and finally Mulgrave Private Hospital due to strict government pandemic regulations. At Monash, Ms. Hamilton stated that Natalie sent texts pleading for her presence while being left sitting in a chair for eight hours during a 16-hour stay. At Mulgrave, despite being allowed to stay in the emergency department, Ms. Hamilton was told to go home when she arrived at The Alfred around 2:30 am on March 6.

Medical Findings and Competing Expert Opinions

Medical evidence presented at the inquest reveals a rapid deterioration in Natalie Boyce's health. After an electrocardiograph at Mulgrave showed signs of possible pericarditis, a type of heart sac inflammation, she was transferred to The Alfred hospital. She was placed on life support within hours of arrival and spent three weeks in intensive care without her mother permitted to speak with her again.

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The cause of death remains a central point of contention among medical experts. A forensic pathologist testified that Natalie likely suffered a heart attack in the setting of myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle, which they attributed to a vaccine reaction in someone with her specific immune condition. However, a cardiologist engaged by Moderna disputes this diagnosis, asserting that myocarditis was not the primary cause of death and is expected to strongly contest the matter at the inquest.

Regulatory Review and Future Implications

Despite Moderna's disagreement, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) expert panel reviewed the case and agreed that Ms. Boyce's myocarditis was likely related to the vaccination, although they acknowledged other contributing factors. In response to this and similar cases, the TGA has recommended strengthening the myocarditis warning in the product information for both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to ensure better informed consent.

Coroner Catherine Fitzgerald is tasked with determining whether Ms. Boyce had myocarditis, what caused it, and whether her pre-existing antiphospholipid syndrome, diagnosed in 2016, played a significant role. The coroner will also examine when her condition could first reasonably have been diagnosed as cardiac and whether her death could have been prevented with different or additional care prior to March 6. Ms. Hamilton, who raised Natalie and her older brother Hayden on her own, expressed her feelings of helplessness to a Senate committee in May 2023, stating she was not allowed into the hospital due to government regulations.

The inquest continues to scrutinize the intersection of public health mandates, individual medical outcomes, and hospital visitation policies. As the court examines the clinical records and expert testimonies, the focus remains on whether the system failed to recognize the severity of Natalie's cardiac issues early enough to save her life.