An inquest examines the fatal stabbing of Vica Gheorghe by estranged husband Marian Gheorghe in Coventry, days after police dropped arson charges against him.

A double inquest has commenced at Coventry Coroner's Court to examine the circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing deaths of Vica Gheorghe and her estranged husband, Marian Gheorghe, in the Stoke district of Coventry.

Assistant Coroner Tom Leeper revealed to the jury that Vica Gheorghe, aged 49, was killed by her husband two days after law enforcement officials closed an investigation into serious allegations that Marian Gheorghe had threatened to set her on fire.

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The pair are believed to have died on April 5, 2024, at separate locations in Coventry following a violent confrontation that resulted in fatal chest wounds for both individuals.

Details of Fatal Stabbing and Scene Investigation

Vica Gheorghe was discovered with 11 knife injuries, including four stab wounds to her chest, by police who were dispatched to a mid-terraced house on Caludon Road in Coventry on the afternoon of April 5, 2024.

She succumbed to her injuries later that same day in the hospital, while her 52-year-old estranged partner, Marian Gheorghe, was pronounced dead at his residence on Stoney Stanton Road.

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Marian Gheorghe sustained a fatal stab wound to the chest and is suspected to have used the weapon on his wife before turning it on himself.

Contemporaneous CCTV footage captured events between 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm on April 5, 2024, providing evidence that allows investigators to reconstruct the timeline of the tragedy.

History of Alleged Arson Threats and Police Response

Approximately three months prior to the deaths, on January 15, 2024, at just after 5:00 am, Vica Gheorghe exited her home to catch a lift to work and encountered Marian Gheorghe hiding outside.

Evidence presented to the court indicates that Marian Gheorghe poured petrol over Vica Gheorghe while holding a lighter, threatening to ignite her if she did not comply with his demands.

Ms Gheorghe and the boyfriend of one of her daughters were compelled to enter a vehicle with Marian Gheorghe, and the trio traveled to an address on Stoney Stanton Road, arriving at approximately 5:35 am.

Although Marian Gheorghe allegedly threatened suicide during the ordeal, Ms Gheorghe and her daughter returned to their home around 11:30 am on January 15, 2024.

A daughter of the couple contacted West Midlands Police in the early hours of January 16, 2024, reporting the arson threat, leading to the arrest of Marian Gheorghe at 5:58 am.

Investigation Closure and Family Background

Marian Gheorghe was interviewed under caution and subsequently released on conditional bail, with the police investigation against him officially closed on April 3, 2024, following three separate reviews.

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Assistant Coroner Tom Leeper informed the jury that the couple had been together for roughly 35 years and shared six children, though they had separated a few months before the fatal incident.

The couple, who are of Romanian origin, had lived in the United Kingdom intermittently for many years, with Marian Gheorghe residing on Stoney Stanton Road with family members including one of his daughters.

Vica Gheorghe also had a daughter living with her at the time of her death, and the family dynamic was a central focus of the inquiry into the events leading to the double tragedy.

Coroner Questions Police Actions and Next Steps

The inquest jury is tasked with evaluating the relationship between the deceased, the specific events of January 15, 2024, and the decisions made by West Midlands Police officers between January 15 and April 5, 2024.

Assistant Coroner Leeper highlighted that the actions and decisions taken by law enforcement during the interim period are key issues for the jury to consider in their deliberations.

The three-week hearing at Coventry's Council Chamber continues to gather evidence regarding the police handling of the earlier arson threats and the subsequent fatal outcomes.

This ongoing inquiry aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of how a situation involving severe domestic threats escalated into a double homicide without further police intervention.