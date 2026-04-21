Inquest Opened Following Tragic Death of Reality Star Jordan Wright in Thailand

An inquest is underway in Essex to investigate the mysterious death of former TOWIE and Ex On The Beach star Jordan Wright, whose body was discovered in a Thai drainage ditch.

The tragic death of Jordan Wright , a 33-year-old reality television personality known for his appearances on The Only Way Is Essex and Ex On The Beach, has become the subject of an official inquest following the discovery of his body in Thailand . Wright was found deceased within a drainage ditch in the Thalang District of Phuket on April 14. Local authorities were alerted to the scene after a worker from Myanmar, who was harvesting vegetables in the area, stumbled upon the grim sight.

The discovery has prompted an intensive investigation by Thai police, who have explicitly stated that the circumstances surrounding his demise remain unclear and that they have not ruled out the involvement of other parties. As the investigation continues, the focus remains on understanding the events that transpired after the television star arrived in the country on a digital nomad visa last December. Haunting surveillance footage captured in the lead-up to his disappearance has provided a chilling glimpse into the moments before he went missing. The recordings show Wright behaving in a highly erratic manner near the Hotel COCO Phuket Bangtao Beach, where he had been staying as a lone guest. In the clips, he is seen sprinting through hotel grounds, appearing visibly panicked, and looking repeatedly over his shoulder as if fleeing from a perceived threat. At one point, he is seen grabbing a passing white Toyota pickup truck to steady himself before continuing his frantic run across nearby fields. Hotel staff reported that Wright failed to check out as scheduled on March 13, and his absence prompted immediate concern. His personal belongings, including an iPhone and a hotel key card, were discovered near the site where his body was eventually located, while his Kawasaki motorcycle remained untouched at the hotel. Following the repatriation of his remains to Essex, an inquest was formally opened by senior coroner Lincoln Brookes at the Basildon Hospital. While the body underwent a post-mortem examination, officials have confirmed that the final toxicology reports are still pending, which are expected to provide critical insight into his physical state at the time of death. During the proceedings, Coroner Brookes expressed his profound condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. The inquest has been adjourned until a substantive hearing set for September 14. As the international investigation proceeds, Thai authorities, including Lieutenant Colonel Sutthirak Chuthong, continue to seek answers regarding the potential for foul play. Wright, who had previously worked as a firefighter, had reportedly been seeking a new sense of purpose before his life was cut short in this mysterious and heartbreaking manner





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