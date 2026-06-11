Inquest Probes Police Failures in Death of 14-Year-Old Noah

A Belfast inquest examines whether critical mobile phone data was overlooked by police during the search for 14-year-old Noah, whose body was found in a water tunnel.

The legal proceedings surrounding the tragic death of a fourteen-year-old boy named Noah have entered a critical phase, as an ongoing inquest in the Belfast Coroners Court scrutinizes the actions of the police during the search for the missing youth.

Noah had set out on his bicycle on Sunday, June 21, 2020, with the intention of meeting his school friends at Cavehill, located in north Belfast. Despite initial efforts to locate him, the search ended in tragedy when his naked body was discovered six days later, on June 27, inside an underground water tunnel.

This harrowing discovery has left his family seeking answers, particularly regarding whether the investigation was conducted with the necessary rigor to ensure every lead was followed and every piece of evidence was properly analyzed. The family maintains that the authorities may have missed vital clues that could have altered the course of the search. A central point of contention in the current proceedings is the handling of digital evidence, specifically the data extracted from Noah's Alcatel mobile phone.

The device had been found by a member of the public the day after the boy disappeared. The police had maintained a specific theory that Noah had thrown his phone over the railings into Castleton Park while he was cycling on the Sunday he went missing.

However, evidence presented during the nineteenth week of the inquest has cast significant doubt on this narrative. Brenda Campbell KC, representing the mother of the victim, Fiona Donohoe, argued that the police theory was entirely inconsistent with the actual digital footprints left by the device.

According to the mobile phone data, the device had actually travelled south of Castleton Park at 7:41 pm on that Sunday before it was eventually recovered within the park the following day, suggesting a movement pattern that did not align with the simple act of discarding the phone. The court heard testimony from a retired digital media investigator, referred to as Mr. Wilson, who served as the primary point of contact for digital inquiries during the investigation.

It emerged during intense questioning that Mr. Wilson had incorrectly plotted the location of the phone on the map, which led him to believe that the data did not contradict the police theory at the time. Ms. Campbell pressed the witness on why this discrepancy was not flagged as a significant issue, suggesting that the failure to recognize the movement of the phone represented a major oversight in the investigation.

The legal representative for the family argued that this inconsistency warranted a much deeper investigation into the possibility of third-party involvement in Noah's disappearance, suggesting that the police may have closed themselves off to alternative theories too early in the process. In his defense, Mr. Wilson testified that the difference of a couple of streets on a map did not fundamentally alter the data or the search process.

He insisted that every possible measure was taken to locate Noah while he was still alive and that all relevant information was passed to the investigation team as a matter of urgency. Despite these claims, the questioning highlighted a perceived lack of critical analysis regarding the spatial data.

Ms. Campbell continued to challenge the witness, questioning the extent to which these mapping errors were considered and whether they contributed to a broader failure to investigate the circumstances of Noah's final movements. The family remains convinced that critical issues were overlooked, which may have hindered the police's ability to understand what truly happened to the teenager in the hours leading up to his death.

The inquest continues to explore the timeline of events, from the CCTV footage that captured Noah cycling through the city centre towards the north, to the final moments before his body was found. The emotional weight of the proceedings is evident as the family pushes for a comprehensive understanding of the failures within the investigation.

By examining the technical errors made by digital investigators, the court is attempting to determine if negligence played a role in the outcome or if the tragedy was an unavoidable consequence of the circumstances. This case underscores the vital importance of digital forensics in missing person cases and the potential consequences when data is misinterpreted or ignored by those tasked with finding the missing





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