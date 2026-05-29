Inquest Questions Expert's Independence in Noah Donohoe Death Case

A Belfast inquest into the death of teenager Noah Donohoe has scrutinized the impartiality of an expert witness with longstanding ties to the Department for Infrastructure, while debating the danger level of the culvert where he died and the role of security screens.

An inquest into the death of 14-year-old Belfast schoolboy Noah Donohoe has raised questions about the impartiality of an independent expert witness . The boy's naked body was found in a storm drain tunnel nearly a week after he went missing on June 21, 2020.

The expert, David Benn from JBA Consulting, faced intense cross-examination from bereaved mother's counsel, Brenda Campbell KC. Campbell highlighted Benn's long-standing professional relationship with the Department for Infrastructure, including authoring CIRIA guidelines on culverts and training department staff. She suggested this relationship could compromise his independence and questioned why the department did not seek a more impartial expert given the tragic, unprecedented context of a child's death.

Benn acknowledged the relationship but denied any deliberate overstatement of his involvement by the department. A central dispute is the risk assessment of the culvert where Noah entered. Benn classified it as "medium risk," rejecting the description of it being "seriously dangerous" despite its length, darkness, cold, and twice-daily tidal flooding.

On the issue of security screens, which prevent public access, Campbell accused Benn of "catastrophising" and referencing them as "death screens," while presenting evidence that he may have incorrectly linked past fatalities to such screens. Benn conceded the tidal filling would have been terrifying but not sudden, explaining it occurs over six hours. He began his testimony by offering condolences and clarifying that his technical language was not meant to cause additional distress to the family.

The inquest continues to examine the circumstances leading to Noah's death and the decisions regarding culvert safety measures





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Noah Donohoe Inquest Expert Witness JBA Consulting David Benn Belfast Culvert Storm Drain Security Screen CIRIA Impartiality Department For Infrastructure

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