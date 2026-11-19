Gloucestershire Coroner's Court hears how Alice Webb died after Jordan Parke injected seven times the recommended filler during a Brazilian Butt Lift at a home salon.

An inquest into the tragic death of Alice Webb revealed that the thirty-three-year-old mother-of-five sought cosmetic perfection before dying from a dangerous Brazilian Butt Lift procedure. The hearing at the Gloucestershire Coroner's Court detailed how the aesthetic treatment, performed by Jordan Parke , resulted in a fatal medical emergency in September 2024.

Details of the Botched Procedure

The court was told that Alice Webb underwent the cosmetic surgery at a residential property on Sandhurst Road in Gloucester . The procedure was conducted by Jordan Parke , a thirty-four-year-old operator known online as the Lip King . Evidence presented to the jury indicated that Parke injected Alice Webb with seven times the recommended medical amount of filler, leading to her collapse.

Also read Inquest Hears Alice Webb Died After Liquid BBL Procedure at Gloucester Salon

During the operation, Alice Webb communicated with her sister-in-law by sending a photo showing 1,400ml of filler being injected. The message she sent read OMG it kills . She also shared a selfie and videos of Parke laughing while performing the procedure on her, unaware of the life-threatening risks unfolding.

Background and Client Relationship

Alice Webb was not a stranger to cosmetic treatments. She had previously trained as a hairdresser and started her own business performing aesthetic procedures from a cabin in her mother's garden in Wotton-under-Edge , Gloucestershire . Despite her experience, she chose to have the Brazilian Butt Lift done by Parke after paying £2,300 for a training day with him.

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She was scheduled to learn how to perform the procedure herself before receiving it. Parke ran his own business in Manchester and maintained a large social media following. The arrangement to use the clinical room was made privately between Parke and Alice Webb , separate from the official operations of the Studio 23 salon.

Salon Owner Testimony and Collapse

Jemma Pawlyszyn , who owned and operated the Studio 23 beauty salon where the incident occurred, testified that she was not involved in the procedure. She stated that Parke asked to use the clinical room as a favour and that the arrangement was solely between him and the client.

Pawlyszyn entered the room only after Parke announced that the client was feeling faint. She assisted in placing Alice Webb into a recovery position on the bed and later on the floor when instructed by the ambulance service. Pawlyszyn expressed heartbreak over the loss of her friend and client.

Family Tributes and Ongoing Investigation

Alice Webb's sister, April Palmer , described her as a devoted mother to her five daughters and a woman who quietly struggled with low self-worth. Palmer noted that Alice Webb was naturally beautiful but felt pressured to find elusive perfection through repeated cosmetic enhancements. She emphasized that her sister was a warm, genuine, and kind person who valued family above all else.

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The inquest also highlighted the legal standing of the operator. Jordan Parke was under police investigation for gross negligence manslaughter at the time of Alice Webb's death. Parke himself died in February of the following year while the investigation was ongoing. The court proceedings focused on establishing the facts surrounding the fatal injection and the circumstances that allowed the unregulated procedure to take place.