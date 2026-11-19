Alice Webb died following a Brazilian Butt Lift administered by Jordan Parke, who gave her seven times the recommended filler amount. Details emerge of her struggle with self-image and the practitioner's past bans.

Alice Webb, a thirty-three-year-old mother of five, passed away after collapsing at a friend's home in Gloucester on September 23, 2024. She died the following day after undergoing a non-surgical Brazilian Butt Lift, a procedure that involved injecting dermal filler into her buttocks to enhance volume and shape.

The Fatal Dosage and Immediate Aftermath

Jordan Parke, known professionally as the Lip King, administered the treatment. An inquest at Gloucester Coroner's Court established that Parke injected Webb with seven times the recommended amount of filler. This severe overdose led to her immediate collapse and subsequent death. Parke was initially under investigation for gross negligence manslaughter related to these events.

Also read Inquest Hears Alice Webb Died After Liquid BBL Procedure at Gloucester Salon

Parke himself died in February 2026, bringing an end to any potential criminal proceedings against him. The focus of the inquest shifted entirely to understanding the circumstances of Webb's death and the safety protocols that failed. The court heard detailed accounts of the procedure and the immediate medical emergency that followed.

Parke's Reputation and Past Regulatory Warnings

Aesthetics practitioner Jemma Pawlyszyn testified that Parke had performed Brazilian Butt Lift procedures on Webb at least twice previously. Pawlyszyn, who owns and operates Studio 23 in Gloucester, stated in a statement dated September 9, 2024, that Parke possessed a good reputation as a safe practitioner. She described him as reliable in his past work with clients.

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However, the inquest revealed significant contradictions to this perceived safety record. Parke had already been banned from performing Brazilian Butt Lifts in both Dudley and Salford. These bans were issued following serious concerns about his procedural standards and patient safety. These regulatory actions were known within the industry but did not prevent Webb from seeking his services.

The Role of Friends and Emergency Response

Pawlyszyn provided crucial testimony regarding the day of the procedure. She stated that she allowed Parke to use her room at Studio 23 as a favor. She emphasized that she was not involved in the actual medical procedure performed on Webb. Her role was limited to the facility being available for the treatment.

When Webb collapsed, Pawlyszyn assisted Parke in placing her into the recovery position. She worked to manage the immediate crisis in the absence of Webb's family. The rapid deterioration of Webb's condition despite these efforts underscored the severity of the excessive filler injection. The medical response was initiated but could not reverse the fatal impact of the overdose.

Webb's Personal Struggles and Professional Standards

Webb's sister, April Palmer, spoke at the inquest about the personal factors that led to her decision. Palmer described Webb as a devoted and loving mother who was naturally beautiful inside and out. Despite her physical attractiveness, Webb struggled with low self-worth and negative self-perception. She was actively trying to find an elusive perfection that remained out of reach.

Negative remarks from others weighed heavily on Webb's mental state. Palmer explained that these external pressures significantly impacted her sister's confidence. The decision to undergo risky cosmetic procedures was driven by a desire to alleviate this internal distress. Webb's life was cut short while she sought to improve her self-image.

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Interestingly, Webb was an aesthetics practitioner herself. She held a strong moral compass in her professional life. The inquest heard that she would refuse to administer a treatment to a client if she felt it was not in their best interest. This high standard for herself contrasts sharply with the vulnerability she experienced regarding her own body image.

The Search for Perfection and Lasting Impact

Palmer characterized Webb as a true perfectionist who was guided by her professional ethics. She noted that Webb's life was far too short and that she was truly one in a million. The family expressed that she will be missed more than words can say. Her death highlights the complex intersection of professional standards and personal insecurity.

The inquest sheds light on the dangers of unregulated or poorly monitored cosmetic interventions. It serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with excessive filler usage. The loss of a mother and sister has left a profound void in her family and community.

Webb's case also raises questions about the enforcement of bans against practitioners with poor safety records. The fact that a banned individual could still perform dangerous procedures in a different location is concerning. The community remains in mourning as they process the tragic loss of Alice Webb.